WSU baseball tops No. 13 Oklahoma 4-2

Wichita State beat Oklahoma 4-2 on Tuesday night in Norman, Okla.
The victory is WSU’s first road win this season after three straight losses to Louisiana Tech.
After the Sooners took a 1-0 lead in the third, WSU tied it in the fourth. Gunnar Troutwine walked with two outs and was wild-pitched to second. Jordan Boyer, who leads the team in two-out hitting, singled home Troutwine.
WSU took the lead in the fifth when Travis Young walked and went to second on Alec Bohm’s single. They excuted a double steal, and Young scored on Josh DeBacker’s infield out.
The Shockers scored what proved to be the winning runs in the sixth. With the bases loaded, Greyson Jenista hit a groundball to first and beat OU pitcher Braidyn Fink to the bag.
Boyer scored from third, and Young raced home from second on the play.
Notes: Shocker batters struck out 18 times.… The loss snaps a 12-game OU winning streak, which was the longest in the nation.… OU drops to 13-2, and WSU improves to 8-3.… The Shocks will travel to Louisiana State this weeked to face the No. 6-ranked team. . . Bohm extended his hitting streak to seven straight games. During that stretch, he is hitting 10 for 27 (.370). . . . OU leads the series 16-12. It was just the third time WSU has beaten OU in Norman. . . . Three OU starters had Kansas ties. Brylie Ware played at Sedgwick High School. Austin O’Brien played for Hays in the Jayhawk League and was voted the MVP of the league last summer. Blake Brewster played for the Liberal BeeJays. . . .WSU coach Todd Butler played at OU in 1987-88 and earned All-America honors in 1988.
Wichita State
Oklahoma
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Vickers ss
4
0
0
0
Hollas cf
2
0
0
0
Young cf-lf
3
2
1
0
DeRnz lf
2
0
0
0
Bohm 1b-3b
4
0
1
0
Mndnhll 2b
5
0
0
0
Jenista rf
3
0
2
2
Wlkr lf-cf
3
1
1
0
Dugas lf
2
0
0
0
O’Brien 1b
3
0
1
1
DeBckr 1b
3
0
1
1
Flnsbrg 3b
3
0
0
0
Goodwin dh
4
0
0
0
Ware dh
4
0
1
0
Ritter 3b
1
0
0
0
Lindsly c
2
0
1
0
Jackson cf
2
0
0
0
Mrtnz c
1
1
0
0
Trtwine c
3
1
0
0
Brwstr rf
2
0
0
0
Boyer 2b
4
1
2
1
Wlbrgh rf
1
0
0
0
Zrga ss
3
0
1
0
Totals
33
4
7
4
Totals
31
2
5
1
Wichita St.
000
011
200
—
4 7 1
Oklahoma
001
000
100
—
2 5 0
E: Dugas. LOB: WSU 13, OU 9. 2B: Walker. SB: Young 2, Jenista, Bohm, Goodwin. CS: Lindsly.
Wichita State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Keller
2
0
0
0
0
3
Kilgore
2
3
1
1
1
1
Barnhouse W,1-0
2
0
1
0
1
3
Biechler
1/3
0
0
0
1
1
Holifield
12/3
0
0
0
1
3
Hecht S,3
1
1
0
0
0
1
Oklahoma
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Grove L,0-1
4
4
2
2
4
9
Kerns
1
0
0
0
1
2
Berry
2/3
1
2
2
2
1
Fink
1
1
0
0
0
2
Wiles
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
Aiello
1
0
0
0
0
1
Olson
1
1
0
0
1
3
WP: Keller, Grove 2, Berry, Biechler, Holifield. HBP: Hollas, Walker (by Keller), Troutwine (by Grove), Jackson (by Fink), Vickers by (Aiello), Walbergh (by Hecht). PB: Troutwine. T: 4:12. A: 913.
