Shocker image: Koch Arena’s story of success sometimes falls behind times

The story of Wichita State’s recent success in men’s basketball is posted on the banners in Koch Arena. They chronicle the past five NCAA Tournaments, including the 2013 Final Four and the Sweet 16 in 2015.
That story is incomplete in one important way.
A fan — or a recruit — can tour much of Koch Arena and must search to learn which teams the Shockers beat during those tournament runs. Athletics promotion and recruiting battles are rarely won with modesty.
“I thought what they had was really tired,” said Steve Austin, owner of All Angles Collision Repair, who made a donation to update the decor in the basketball coaches office earlier this year. “If a new recruit came in, they wouldn’t be impressed. They need to feel comfortable they’re in a world-class organization.”
At a time when WSU should pump its recent successes — say, NCAA wins over Pittsburgh, Gonzaga, Ohio State, Indiana, Kansas and Arizona — those accomplishments are undersold in high-traffic parts of Koch Arena. The concourse decor remains largely unchanged from when it opened in 2003, which means a visitor can count more pictures of Neil Strom and Randy Burns than those of Fred VanVleet and Ron Baker.
Coaches and administrators realize it’s time for a makeover. If recent men’s basketball images are insufficient, those hyping NCAA Tournament appearances for sports such as women’s basketball and volleyball are even less prominent in the concourse and offices.
Still, Koch Arena is far from neglected.
Improvements include new trophy cases, remodeled locker rooms, the addition of a recruiting room and the 2013 installation of a $1.8 million scoreboard and a sound system. Visitors to the men’s basketball office walk by a life-size picture of the tipoff for the 2013 national semifinal against Louisville.
The history display moved to the concourse in the summer of 2016 and is updated with information and images —such as the Sports Illustrated cover with Baker, VanVleet, Cleanthony Early, Tekele Cotton and Chadrack Lufile — through the 2015-16 season.
The work of putting WSU’s place in college basketball in the best company possible is ongoing and more updates are planned.
The most recent addition is the lighted mural in the men’s basketball waiting area, It now features pictures of the Shockers playing in recent NCAA games, an update from when the display focused on the 2006 Sweet 16 and the 2011 NIT title.
What visitors won’t see is a display highlighting men’s basketball battles with other Missouri Valley Conference schools.
“We wanted to highlight the level of basketball that we’ve been playing,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said. “There’s Louisville and Ohio State and Kentucky and Arizona. There’s pictures of those type of teams that we’ve been playing. Kansas. Indiana. Those are big-time programs and we’ve been going toe to toe with them.”
WSU athletic director Darron Boatright aims to avoid the slow decline that set in at Levitt Arena in the 1990s. Its lack of space, amenities and deteriorating condition became a drag on the department and recruiting before the renovation and expansion into Koch Arena in 2003.
He said WSU is trying to raise money to update the mural that overlooks the main entryway to Koch Arena.
“We need to continually progress and I think we do a decent job of reflecting on our history,” he said. “We have to continue to update that. We’ve had significant accomplishments in many of our sports in the last 10 or 12 years that haven’t been reflected appropriately.”
The complete picture of facility improvements won’t come together until fundraising is complete for a 48,000-square foot building south of Koch Arena — connected by a walkway — that will house academic services, offices for golf and track and field, a weight room and a training room.
Men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball will remain in Koch Arena and expand their office space. Austin’s donation — he declined to specify an amount — will also help with the look of the new offices.
“When we started knocking out walls, the rest of our office complex and basketball area can be more like what we just did in the lobby,” Marshall said.
The new building will give WSU a chance to sell its stories in all sports throughout the arena and offices.
“Then we’ll go through a complete branding of their sports and their success,” Boatright said.
In February, WSU announced that nearly three-quarters of the $12 million needed for the renovations and expansions is committed. A donation from Equity Bank, which included naming rights for the walkway, brought the total to $8.8 million. The athletic department plans also include renovations at Eck Stadium, which would include a strength and conditioning area.
A schedule for construction depends on the money.
“When you deal with a privately funded, bricks-and-mortar project, you can’t break ground until all the funds are committed,” Boatright said. “We don’t have to have all the money in hand, but we do have to have a commitment letter in hand.”
All athletic facilities issues are primarily recruiting issues.
WSU jumped ahead in 2003 when it renovated Koch Arena. Former coach Mark Turgeon knew the importance of a practice gym was and helped raise money. For the next 10 years, MVC schools brought administrators and big boosters to tour Koch Arena. Schools such as Bradley, Evansville, Drake Southern Illinois and Missouri State renovated or built arenas and practice facilities to respond.
In 2003, hydrotherapy tubs and sport-specific weight rooms didn’t seem like must-have amenities. Now those type of assets are common.
While WSU lacks the money to compete with Power Five schools for facilities, it does compare itself with schools such as Houston, Creighton, Memphis, Temple, Nevada and VCU. Those are the types of schools — and members of the types of conferences — that WSU men’s basketball recruits against. All of those schools are in the recent wave of those investing in practice gyms, offices, film rooms, leather chairs and pool tables for their athletes.
“It’s an ever-evolving piece that never gets a day off,” Boatright said. “Wichita State made a significant step (in 2003) to get ahead, and others have begun to catch up during that time. I think we’ve taken steps to improve. We can’t stop.”
VCU opened a $25 million facility in 2015 for its men’s and women’s programs. Houston’s $25 million Guy V. Lewis Development facility opened in 2016. Creighton’s Championship Center — built for around $13 million — opened in 2014. Memphis plans to open a $20 million building before next season, one that replaces a $3.2 million facility built in 2000.
Marshall said facilities are not a problem in recruiting and the new space for his sport created by the new building will help.
“I wouldn’t say we’re behind at all,” Marshall said. “We may not be quite as far ahead as we were — in my eyes — when I came here (in 2007). I’ve been to a couple other places on the road where it’s ‘Wow, that’s as good, if not a little better, than what we’ve got.’ ”
Austin wants recruits to walk into a Koch Arena that hits hard with the story of Marshall-era victories.
“When you walk onto the floor at Koch Arena, we’re world class,” he said. “We need to update the other areas, the offices, new weight room. We’re trying to bring that into play.”
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Comments