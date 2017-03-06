With NCAA bid in hand, Wichita State can relax and not worry about Jerry Palm

Winning an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament comes with one downside in the mind of Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall.
He — and his fans — remain irritated by the refusal of CBSSports.com’s Jerry Palm to include the Shockers as an at-large worthy team as their win streak grew to 15 games. Scrutiny of Palm’s bracket projections will move from inclusion to seeding — he puts the Shockers a No. 11 seed in his latest — for the next week.
The spot in the 68-team field is soothing, but removes the opportunity for retribution.
“The only thing I’m disappointed about is that I don’t get the opportunity to get an at-large, so that I can stick it to (Palm),” Marshall said after Sunday’s win in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title game. “I don’t know if it matters how many games we win; we still have guys like Jerry Palm saying we’re not going to be in the tournament if we lose (Sunday).”
Sunday mostly meant a time for fun and reflection after a 71-51 win over top-seeded Illinois State and three double-digit wins in the tournament.
The players and coaches wore championship shirts and hats. Lynn Marshall, wife of the coach, wore a basketball net around her neck and smiled when reflecting on the team’s progression from its struggles in Canada in the summer to a celebration in March. After that August exhibition trip, coaches weren’t sure if the Shockers possessed the defensive desire and skills of predecessors.
As usual, the Marshalls wanted fans to participate in the fun. They welcomed them to celebrate in the stands and on the court for the trophy and net-cutting ceremonies. Shocker fans joined the team in the locker room and back concourses at the Scottrade Center.
“We try to share this experience with as many people as we can,” Gregg Marshall said. “A lot of people get joy out of this. We get a tremendous amount of joy spreading the joy.”
Marshall even felt magnanimous enough to hype Illinois State as a worthy NCAA at-large team and praise the play of Redbird seniors Tony Wills and Paris Lee. The Redbirds (27-6) lost in the MVC title game for a fifth consecutive time and are regarded as an iffy at-large choice, almost certainly bound for Dayton and the First Four if selected.
He could not resist mentioning he missed a chance to congratulate Illinois State’s Deontae Hawkins in the handshake line, knowing that Hawkins’ career ended with two technical fouls, an ejection and a 20-point loss. Illinois State’s recruitment of Hawkins, who signed with Wichita State in 2011 by former WSU assistant Dana Ford (now coach at Tennessee State) is the source of many of the hard feelings between the coaching staffs. Hawkins didn’t qualify academically at WSU and switched to a prep school before landing at Illinois State, where Ford moved to in 2012.
“I think we can go deep in the tournament, and I think Illinois State is capable of winning a game or two,” Marshall said. “I told (Redbirds coach) Dan Muller,’You had a really good year. I’ll be pulling for you.’ ”
Six months after the exhibition trip to Canada that included a loss to 100-75 loss to Carleton College, opposing coaches such as Muller line up to say this WSU team is better than last season’s and on par with the the 2013-14 Shockers of 35-0 fame. Marshall welcomes that comparison, after he replaced five seniors and NBA players Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet without a step back.
“This was our rebuilding year,” Marshall said. “This one feels good.”
So the Shockers (30-4) can relax this week and plan for Sunday’s selection show. They are in the NCAA Tournament for a program-record sixth straight time, the second after winning the MVC Tournament. That streak of six matches Cincinnati (1958-63, before at-large bids existed) and Southern Illinois (2002-07) for the longest in MVC history.
Players know both sides of this week. They earned the automatic bid in 2014 and seemed a lock for a No.1 seed. The 2015 team earned an at-large bid with plenty to spare; the 2016 team grabbed one of the final four at-large spots.
“You don’t have to wake up every day and wonder,” senior Zach Bush said. “You know that you’re in. Now it’s just a matter of where we’re going and who we’re playing.”
Many of the routines will stay the same this week. The Shockers will regroup for practices, weights and film. With no opponent, the emphasis returns to brushing up on sets and skills. While coaches can begin assembling a list of potential opponents, WSU’s wide range of seeding possibilities makes that difficult.
“We’ll relax some, get back in the weight room, stretch our bodies out,” junior Zach Brown said.
“A lot of focus on us,” junior Shaq Morris said. “Coach will probably put in some new sets. If there’s anything wrong, we’ll try to fix it.”
Marshall said he thinks the Shockers deserve a No. 4 or No. 5 seed, while realizing the resume, lacking quality wins, makes that unlikely. The Shockers are historically under-seeded against results and Marshall expects that trend to continue. Ideally, their performance over the 15-game win streak moves them to a No. 7 seed or better to avoid the 8-9 lines and a potential matchup with a No. 1 seed in the second round.
While that worked out well for WSU in 2013, it prefers better treatment.
Bracket projection updates on Sunday and Monday reveal many options for seeding and destination for the Shockers. Some of those projections advance intriguing story-lines.
▪ ESPN’s Joe Lunardi places the Shockers a No. 8 in Salt Lake City against Arkansas. The No. 1 seed is Gonzaga, which offers the chance for a rematch — in the same arena — of the 2013 game won by the ninth-seeded Shockers.
▪ Palm seeds WSU No. 11 in Tulsa. The opponent is No. 6 SMU, coached by former Kansas State player Tim Jankovich. There is history to that matchup.
The roots of the hard feelings between WSU and Illinois State started in the 2012 MVC Tournament, when Jankovich coached the Redbirds. The Shockers weren’t pleased with Illinois State’s physical play — which lured mild-mannered center Garrett Stutz into a technical foul during a series of encounters with Redbirds center John Wilkins — during a semifinal loss.
▪ Sports Illustrated’s Michael Beller seeds WSU No. 8 against Marquette in the South Region. North Carolina is the projected No. 1 seed.
▪ Bracket Brad of Yahoo.com seeds WSU a No. 7.
▪ Shelby Mast of bracketwag.com places the Shockers a No. 11 seed in the South, also facing SMU.
Bush earns MVC honor — Bush, a senior walk-on from Wichita, earned the MVC’s Elite 18 Award, which honors the “highest achievement in academics and athletics” among teams at the championship site.
In men’s basketball, the honor goes to one of the players from the teams in the championship game.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
It feels good to know
Wichita State’s automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament
1964 — Shared the MVC title with Drake and defeated the Bulldogs in a playoff in Lawrence. The Shockers defeated Creighton and lost to Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament.
1965 — Won the MVC title by two games over Bradley and Saint Louis. The Shockers defeated SMU and Oklahoma State to advance to the Final Four, where they lost to UCLA and Princeton.
1976 — Won the MVC title by one game over Southern Illinois in the last season when the automatic bid went to the regular-season champion before the conference tournament started in 1977. Michigan defeated WSU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
1985 — Defeated Tulsa in the MVC Tournament championship game. The Shockers lost to Georgia in the NCAA Tournament.
1987 — Defeated Tulsa in the MVC Tournament championship. DePaul defeated WSU in the NCAA Tournament.
2014 — Defeated Indiana State in the MVC Tournament championship. The top-seeded Shockers beat Cal Poly and lost to Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament.
2017 — Defeated Illinois State in the MVC Tournament championship.
Look at the map
First and second rounds
March 16-18 — Buffalo, Milwaukee, Orlando, Salt Lake City
March 17-19 — Greenville (S.C.), Indianapolis, Tulsa, Sacramento
Midwest Regional — Kansas City, March 23-25
West Regional — San Jose, March 23-25
South Regional — Memphis, March 24-26
East Regional — New York, March 24-26
Final Four — Phoenix, April 1-3
