Shocker report: No. 21 Wichita State 71, Illinois State 51

No. 21 WICHITA ST. 71, ILLINOIS ST. 51
Wichita St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Brown
21
1-3
0-2
4
1
3
2
McDuffie
25
2-6
11-11
2
0
3
16
Morris
20
2-3
0-0
10
1
3
4
Frankamp
35
6-12
4-6
3
1
1
19
Shamet
34
5-11
1-2
1
1
1
14
Kelly
24
0-4
1-2
8
2
4
1
Willis
13
3-5
3-4
7
0
2
9
Nurger
10
0-3
3-4
1
0
1
3
Smith
8
0-2
2-4
0
0
0
2
Reaves
6
0-0
1-2
2
1
0
1
Keyser
1
0-1
0-0
1
0
0
0
Bush
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Hamilton
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Simon
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
19-50
26-37
39
7
18
71
Percentages: FG .380, FT .703. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Shamet 3-4, Frankamp 3-6, McDuffie 1-4, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 8 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Willis 3, Morris, Shamet). Turnovers: 8 (Frankamp 2, Nurger 2, Willis 2, Brown, Kelly). Steals: 5 (McDuffie 2, Smith 2, Kelly). Technical Fouls: Willis, 10:03 second.
Illinois St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Fayne
14
0-1
2-2
4
0
5
2
Hawkins
28
2-8
0-0
5
0
6
5
McIntosh
27
4-12
6-11
7
0
6
16
Lee
35
7-21
2-4
6
2
1
18
Wills
32
0-4
1-2
3
1
3
1
Evans
26
1-4
0-0
1
0
3
3
Clayton
20
2-5
0-0
6
0
1
4
Ndiaye
15
1-2
0-0
7
0
4
2
Williams
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Thompson
1
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
17-58
11-19
39
3
29
51
Percentages: FG .293, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (McIntosh 2-5, Lee 2-9, Evans 1-4, Hawkins 1-4, Thompson 0-1, Clayton 0-2, Wills 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 10 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Hawkins 2, McIntosh 2, Ndiaye). Turnovers: 10 (Fayne 2, Hawkins 2, Ndiaye 2, Wills 2, Evans, McIntosh). Steals: 3 (Clayton, Lee, Wills). Technical Fouls: Hawkins, 10:03 second; Hawkins, 5:06 second; McIntosh, 1:46 second.
Wichita St.
33
38
—
71
Illinois St.
25
26
—
51
Bad end for Redbirds
Illinois State earned three technical fouls, two by Deontae Hawkins and one by McIntosh.
Hawkins received his first as part of a double-technical for jawing with Wichita State’s Darral Willis. He got his second for mouthing off to official Mike Stuart after Hawkins committed his fifth foul. That meant an ejection.
The Shockers made 3 of 4 foul shots and Markis McDuffie added a three-pointer for a six-point possession and 67-44 lead.
