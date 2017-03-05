Wichita State Shockers

March 5, 2017 6:43 PM

Shocker report: No. 21 Wichita State 71, Illinois State 51

By Paul Suellentrop

No. 21 WICHITA ST. 71, ILLINOIS ST. 51

Wichita St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Brown

21

1-3

0-2

4

1

3

2

McDuffie

25

2-6

11-11

2

0

3

16

Morris

20

2-3

0-0

10

1

3

4

Frankamp

35

6-12

4-6

3

1

1

19

Shamet

34

5-11

1-2

1

1

1

14

Kelly

24

0-4

1-2

8

2

4

1

Willis

13

3-5

3-4

7

0

2

9

Nurger

10

0-3

3-4

1

0

1

3

Smith

8

0-2

2-4

0

0

0

2

Reaves

6

0-0

1-2

2

1

0

1

Keyser

1

0-1

0-0

1

0

0

0

Bush

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Hamilton

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Simon

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

19-50

26-37

39

7

18

71

Percentages: FG .380, FT .703. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Shamet 3-4, Frankamp 3-6, McDuffie 1-4, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 8 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Willis 3, Morris, Shamet). Turnovers: 8 (Frankamp 2, Nurger 2, Willis 2, Brown, Kelly). Steals: 5 (McDuffie 2, Smith 2, Kelly). Technical Fouls: Willis, 10:03 second.

 

Illinois St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Fayne

14

0-1

2-2

4

0

5

2

Hawkins

28

2-8

0-0

5

0

6

5

McIntosh

27

4-12

6-11

7

0

6

16

Lee

35

7-21

2-4

6

2

1

18

Wills

32

0-4

1-2

3

1

3

1

Evans

26

1-4

0-0

1

0

3

3

Clayton

20

2-5

0-0

6

0

1

4

Ndiaye

15

1-2

0-0

7

0

4

2

Williams

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Thompson

1

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

17-58

11-19

39

3

29

51

Percentages: FG .293, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (McIntosh 2-5, Lee 2-9, Evans 1-4, Hawkins 1-4, Thompson 0-1, Clayton 0-2, Wills 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 10 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Hawkins 2, McIntosh 2, Ndiaye). Turnovers: 10 (Fayne 2, Hawkins 2, Ndiaye 2, Wills 2, Evans, McIntosh). Steals: 3 (Clayton, Lee, Wills). Technical Fouls: Hawkins, 10:03 second; Hawkins, 5:06 second; McIntosh, 1:46 second.

 

Wichita St.

33

38

71

Illinois St.

25

26

51

 

Bad end for Redbirds

Illinois State earned three technical fouls, two by Deontae Hawkins and one by McIntosh.

Hawkins received his first as part of a double-technical for jawing with Wichita State’s Darral Willis. He got his second for mouthing off to official Mike Stuart after Hawkins committed his fifth foul. That meant an ejection.

The Shockers made 3 of 4 foul shots and Markis McDuffie added a three-pointer for a six-point possession and 67-44 lead.

