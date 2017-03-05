Shocker report: No. 21 Wichita State 71, Illinois State 51

No. 21 WICHITA ST. 71, ILLINOIS ST. 51

Wichita St. Min FG-A FT-A R A F Pt Brown 21 1-3 0-2 4 1 3 2 McDuffie 25 2-6 11-11 2 0 3 16 Morris 20 2-3 0-0 10 1 3 4 Frankamp 35 6-12 4-6 3 1 1 19 Shamet 34 5-11 1-2 1 1 1 14 Kelly 24 0-4 1-2 8 2 4 1 Willis 13 3-5 3-4 7 0 2 9 Nurger 10 0-3 3-4 1 0 1 3 Smith 8 0-2 2-4 0 0 0 2 Reaves 6 0-0 1-2 2 1 0 1 Keyser 1 0-1 0-0 1 0 0 0 Bush 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 Hamilton 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 Simon 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 Totals 200 19-50 26-37 39 7 18 71

Percentages: FG .380, FT .703. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Shamet 3-4, Frankamp 3-6, McDuffie 1-4, Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 8 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Willis 3, Morris, Shamet). Turnovers: 8 (Frankamp 2, Nurger 2, Willis 2, Brown, Kelly). Steals: 5 (McDuffie 2, Smith 2, Kelly). Technical Fouls: Willis, 10:03 second.

Illinois St. Min FG-A FT-A R A F Pt Fayne 14 0-1 2-2 4 0 5 2 Hawkins 28 2-8 0-0 5 0 6 5 McIntosh 27 4-12 6-11 7 0 6 16 Lee 35 7-21 2-4 6 2 1 18 Wills 32 0-4 1-2 3 1 3 1 Evans 26 1-4 0-0 1 0 3 3 Clayton 20 2-5 0-0 6 0 1 4 Ndiaye 15 1-2 0-0 7 0 4 2 Williams 2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 Thompson 1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 Totals 200 17-58 11-19 39 3 29 51

Percentages: FG .293, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 6-28, .214 (McIntosh 2-5, Lee 2-9, Evans 1-4, Hawkins 1-4, Thompson 0-1, Clayton 0-2, Wills 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 10 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Hawkins 2, McIntosh 2, Ndiaye). Turnovers: 10 (Fayne 2, Hawkins 2, Ndiaye 2, Wills 2, Evans, McIntosh). Steals: 3 (Clayton, Lee, Wills). Technical Fouls: Hawkins, 10:03 second; Hawkins, 5:06 second; McIntosh, 1:46 second.

Wichita St. 33 38 — 71 Illinois St. 25 26 — 51

Bad end for Redbirds

Illinois State earned three technical fouls, two by Deontae Hawkins and one by McIntosh.

Hawkins received his first as part of a double-technical for jawing with Wichita State’s Darral Willis. He got his second for mouthing off to official Mike Stuart after Hawkins committed his fifth foul. That meant an ejection.

The Shockers made 3 of 4 foul shots and Markis McDuffie added a three-pointer for a six-point possession and 67-44 lead.