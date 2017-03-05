Wichita State Shockers

March 5, 2017 6:01 PM

Louisiana Tech completes three-game sweep of Wichita State

Eagle staff

Leading 7-6 going into the bottom of the eighth, Wichita State allowed six runs and dropped a 12-10 decision to Louisiana Tech on Sunday in Ruston, La.

The win enabled the Bullodgs to sweep the three-game series.

WSU broke a 5-5 tie in the sixth with two runs, despite not hitting the ball out of the infield. Gunnar Troutwine reached on a error and Jordan Boyer was hit by a pitch. With two outs, Luke Ritter was hit by a pitch and Greyson Jenista walked, forcing in Troutwine. Boyer scored on a wild pitch.

Louisiana Tech called on closer Nate Harris to get the third out, and he fanned Dayton Dugas. Harris struck out the side in the seventh and eighth, winding up with a career-best nine strikeouts.

The Shockers made it interesting in the ninth. Jenista singled and Alec Bohm doubled him in. Trey Vickers reached on an error, and Sam Goodwin singled in Bohm. With two outs, Boyer singled, but Travis Young struck out to end the game.

The Shocker pitching staff allowed 31 hits in the series, walking 20 and hitting nine Bulldogs.

Wichita State returns to action on Tuesday at Oklahoma.

Wichita St.

La. Tech

ab

r

h

bi

ab

r

h

bi

Young cf

5

0

0

0

JrWshm 2b

2

1

1

1

Ritter 3b

3

1

0

0

Gladu lf

6

2

1

3

Jenista rf

4

2

2

1

Diaz c

5

1

2

1

Bohm 1b

3

2

1

1

Lncfrd 3b

3

3

2

2

Dugas lf

5

0

2

1

JnWshm dh

4

1

1

1

Vickers ss

5

2

2

1

Daigle 1b

3

1

1

1

Gdwin dh

5

1

3

2

Boggs rf

3

1

0

0

Trtwine c

4

1

0

0

Ullrich cf

2

1

0

0

Jackson ph

1

0

0

0

Skelton ss

3

1

2

1

Boyer 2b

4

1

2

3

Totals

00

0

0

0

Totals

31

12

10

10

Wichita St.

000

412

003

10

La. Tech

000

140

16x

12

E: Skelton, Boggs, Gladu. DP: WSU 2. LOB: WSU 9, LT 11. 2B: Boyer, Dugas, Bohm, Daigle. HR: Lunceford 2, Gladu. SF: Jon. Washam.

Wichita St

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Lewis

4

0

2

2

4

0

McGinness

 1/3

2

2

2

0

0

Holifield

1

1

1

1

3

0

Biechler

1 2/3

1

1

1

1

1

Hecht L,0-1

 2/3

3

4

3

1

1

Sanburn

 1/3

1

0

0

2

0

La Tech

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Follis

3

4

2

2

1

1

Jordan

1

3

2

2

0

0

Miller

1 1/3

1

3

1

1

1

Alhrich

 1/3

0

0

0

2

1

Harris W,2-0

3 1/3

4

3

2

0

9

WP: Lewis 2, Holifield, Ahlrich, Biechler, Hecht. PB: Troutwine. HBP: Young (by Follis), Ullrich (by Lewis), Boyer (by Miller), Ritter (by Ahlrich), Jor.Washam, Lunceford (by Biechler), Jor. Washam (by Hecht). T: 4:16. A: 1105.

Related content

Wichita State Shockers

Suggested for you

Comments

Sports Videos