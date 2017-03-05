Louisiana Tech completes three-game sweep of Wichita State

Leading 7-6 going into the bottom of the eighth, Wichita State allowed six runs and dropped a 12-10 decision to Louisiana Tech on Sunday in Ruston, La.
The win enabled the Bullodgs to sweep the three-game series.
WSU broke a 5-5 tie in the sixth with two runs, despite not hitting the ball out of the infield. Gunnar Troutwine reached on a error and Jordan Boyer was hit by a pitch. With two outs, Luke Ritter was hit by a pitch and Greyson Jenista walked, forcing in Troutwine. Boyer scored on a wild pitch.
Louisiana Tech called on closer Nate Harris to get the third out, and he fanned Dayton Dugas. Harris struck out the side in the seventh and eighth, winding up with a career-best nine strikeouts.
The Shockers made it interesting in the ninth. Jenista singled and Alec Bohm doubled him in. Trey Vickers reached on an error, and Sam Goodwin singled in Bohm. With two outs, Boyer singled, but Travis Young struck out to end the game.
The Shocker pitching staff allowed 31 hits in the series, walking 20 and hitting nine Bulldogs.
Wichita State returns to action on Tuesday at Oklahoma.
Wichita St.
La. Tech
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Young cf
5
0
0
0
JrWshm 2b
2
1
1
1
Ritter 3b
3
1
0
0
Gladu lf
6
2
1
3
Jenista rf
4
2
2
1
Diaz c
5
1
2
1
Bohm 1b
3
2
1
1
Lncfrd 3b
3
3
2
2
Dugas lf
5
0
2
1
JnWshm dh
4
1
1
1
Vickers ss
5
2
2
1
Daigle 1b
3
1
1
1
Gdwin dh
5
1
3
2
Boggs rf
3
1
0
0
Trtwine c
4
1
0
0
Ullrich cf
2
1
0
0
Jackson ph
1
0
0
0
Skelton ss
3
1
2
1
Boyer 2b
4
1
2
3
Totals
00
0
0
0
Totals
31
12
10
10
Wichita St.
000
412
003
—
10
La. Tech
000
140
16x
—
12
E: Skelton, Boggs, Gladu. DP: WSU 2. LOB: WSU 9, LT 11. 2B: Boyer, Dugas, Bohm, Daigle. HR: Lunceford 2, Gladu. SF: Jon. Washam.
Wichita St
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Lewis
4
0
2
2
4
0
McGinness
1/3
2
2
2
0
0
Holifield
1
1
1
1
3
0
Biechler
1 2/3
1
1
1
1
1
Hecht L,0-1
2/3
3
4
3
1
1
Sanburn
1/3
1
0
0
2
0
La Tech
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Follis
3
4
2
2
1
1
Jordan
1
3
2
2
0
0
Miller
1 1/3
1
3
1
1
1
Alhrich
1/3
0
0
0
2
1
Harris W,2-0
3 1/3
4
3
2
0
9
WP: Lewis 2, Holifield, Ahlrich, Biechler, Hecht. PB: Troutwine. HBP: Young (by Follis), Ullrich (by Lewis), Boyer (by Miller), Ritter (by Ahlrich), Jor.Washam, Lunceford (by Biechler), Jor. Washam (by Hecht). T: 4:16. A: 1105.
