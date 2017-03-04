Louisiana Tech drubs WSU baseball 15-1

Louisiana Tech’s baseball team scored in just two innings, but the Bulldogs a lot in those two and defeated Wichita State 15-1 on Saturday in Ruston, La.
Louisiana Tech sent 12 batters to the plate in the first, scoring eight runs on seven hits. The Bulldogs had two homers and two doubles.
The hosts erupted for seven runs in the sixth, sending 11 men to the plate. They got four hits, all singles, and were helped by two hit batters and two walks.
Louisiana Tech leads the nation in hit-by-pitches. The Shockers hit three Bulldogs on Saturday and two more on Friday, giving Louisiana Tech 27 hit batsmen.
The series winds up Sunday with Zach Lewis (0-0, 1.80) set to pitch for WSU.
Wichita State
Louisiana Tech
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Jackson cf
3
0
1
0
JrWshm 2b
4
3
3
5
Katzfey lf
2
0
0
0
Gladu lf
5
2
3
0
Ritter dh
2
0
0
0
Diaz c
3
2
1
1
Gwin dh
2
0
0
0
Mitchell ph
1
0
0
0
Jenista 1b
4
0
1
0
Hamilton c
0
0
0
0
Bohm 3b
4
0
2
0
Lncfrd 3b
3
0
0
1
Vickers ss
3
1
0
0
JnWshm 1b
5
1
2
2
Dugas rf
4
0
2
0
Daigle dh
2
2
1
2
Boyer 2b
4
0
0
0
Smith ph
1
0
0
0
Trtwine c
1
0
0
0
Ullrich cf
3
1
0
1
Croft c
2
0
0
0
Rbinsn cf
1
0
1
0
Young lf-cf
2
0
2
1
Boggs rf
5
2
2
3
Skelton ss
3
2
0
0
Totals
33
1
8
1
Totals
36
15
13
15
Wichita St.
010
000
000
—
1 8 2
Louisiana Tech
800
007
00x
—
15 12 1
E: Bohm, Dugas, Boggs. DP: WSU, LT 2. LOB: WSU 10, LT 6. 2B: Young, Diaz, Boggs, Robinson. HR: Daigle, Jor. Washam. SF: Lunceford.
Wichita State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Tyler L,2-1
2/3
5
7
7
1
1
Heuer
32/3
3
1
1
2
1
Evans
1
1
2
2
1
0
McGinness
1/3
1
2
2
0
0
Snavely
1/3
1
2
2
1
0
Jones
1
1
1
1
0
0
Keller
1
0
0
0
0
1
Biechler
1
1
0
0
0
1
Louisiana Tech
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Linck W,2-0
51/3
5
1
1
3
5
Uhlrich
1
1
0
0
0
2
Baughman
12/3
2
0
0
0
1
Carpenter
1
0
0
0
1
0
WP: Snavely, Jones. HBP: Skelton 2 (by Tyler, Jones), Vickers (by Linck), Diaz (by McGinness). T: 3:25. A: 1,582.
