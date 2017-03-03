Wichita State’s Landry Shamet and Markis McDuffie were named first team all-conference by the Missouri Valley Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Teammates Shaq Morris and Conner Frankamp were named third team. (Video by Travis Heying / The Wichita Eagle)
Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall and freshman guard Landry Shamet talk about their win over Missouri State and winning at least a share of the Missouri Valley league title Saturday. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Wichita Eagle columnist Bob Lutz, who was covering his last home game for The Wichita Eagle, and reporter Paul Suellentrop break down the Shockers 109-83 win over Evansville at Koch Arena Tuesday night. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle/Feb. 21, 2017)
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall holds his weekly press conference. WSU cracked the top 25 for the first time on Monday as the Shockers prepare for their final home game against Evansville on Tuesday. (Video by Bo Rader / Kansas.com)
Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall shared his thoughts on his team's win over Northern Iowa, and spoke at length on the debate about whether or not the Shockers are worthy of an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.
Former Shocker Fred VanVleet, now a member of the Toronto Raptors, was back in Koch Arena on Saturday, along with former teammates Ron Baker and Evan Wessel. Baker is also a rookie in the NBA this year. (Feb. 18, 2017)