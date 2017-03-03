WSU baseball suffers first loss

Wichita State baseball’s unbeaten streak came to an end Friday in Ruston, La.
Louisiana Tech used two Wichita State errors to score three unearned runs in handing the Shockers a 6-2 loss.
WSU first baseman Josh DeBacker threw wildly to second trying for a double play in the fifth that led to two unearned runs. In the second, shortstop Trey Vickers allowed a pickoff throw to go off his glove that led to an unearned run.
Shocker starter Willie Schwanke, who suffered his first loss after two victories, pitched out of trouble in the first and third. Schwanke allowed four runs, but only one was earned.
WSU was handed a run in the fourth. Alex Bohm got WSU’s first hit, a single. The Luke Ritter, Gunnar Troutwine and Vickers drew walks to force in a run.
In the seventh, Vickers opened with a single, and Travis Young bunted for a single. Jordan Boyer hit a shot that went through the legs of Louisiana Tech shortstop Dalton Shelton’s legs, socring Vickers.
Cody Tyler (2-0, 0.82) will start for WSU on Saturday against Casey Sutton (2-0, 4.09).
Wichita State
Louisiana Tech
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Jennista rf
4
0
0
0
Jr.Wshm 2b
5
0
0
0
Dugas lf
4
0
0
0
Gladu lf
4
2
2
0
Bohm 3b
4
1
1
0
Diaz c
3
2
2
0
Ritter dh
2
0
1
0
Lncfrd 3b
4
1
1
1
Troutwine c
3
0
1
0
Jn.Wshm dh
3
0
0
1
Vickers ss
3
1
1
1
Daigle 1b
4
1
2
1
Young cf
3
0
1
0
Ullrich cf-rf
2
0
0
1
Jackson ph
1
0
0
0
Boggs rf
2
0
1
1
Boyer 2b
4
0
0
0
Bates cf
0
0
0
0
DeBckr 1b
4
0
1
0
Skelton ss
4
0
0
0
Totals
32
2
6
1
Totals
31
6
8
5
Wichita St.
000
100
100
—
2 6 2
Louisiana Tech
010
032
00x
—
6 8 2
E: Vickers, DeBacker, Skelton, Lunceford. DP: LT 2. LOB: WSU 7, LT 9. 2B: Diaz 2, Daigle, Boggs. SF: Ullrich, Jon. Washam. CS: Jennista.
Wichita State
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Schwanke L,2-1
42/3
7
4
1
3
1
Sanburn
11/3
1
2
2
1
2
Barnhouse
2
0
0
0
0
1
Louisiana Tech
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Hasler W,2-0
5
2
1
1
4
4
Harrison
22/3
4
1
0
0
4
Harris S,5
11/3
0
0
0
0
3
Balk: Schwanke. HBP: Diaz 2 (by Schwanke, Sanburn). T: 3:18. A: 1,303.
