Shocker report: No. 21 WSU 82, Bradley 56

No. 21 WICHITA ST. 82, BRADLEY 56
Bradley
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Thomas
16
2-3
2-4
2
1
4
6
Bar
13
1-3
0-1
3
0
1
2
D.Brown
31
6-14
5-6
3
2
3
18
Hodgson
21
0-4
0-0
3
0
0
0
Kennell
20
1-8
0-0
3
1
5
2
Pittman
21
5-7
2-4
3
0
1
13
L-Ognly
20
1-5
0-1
5
3
5
3
McGlaston
17
0-3
0-0
1
1
1
0
van Bree
17
3-5
0-0
2
0
5
7
Barker
15
2-2
0-1
4
0
3
4
Foster
6
0-1
1-2
0
0
1
1
Suggs
3
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
0
Totals
200
21-55
10-19
30
8
29
56
Percentages: FG .382, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Pittman 1-1, Lautier-Ogunleye 1-2, van Bree 1-2, D.Brown 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Hodgson 0-2, Kennell 0-3, McGlaston 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 16 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 8 (Bar 4, Barker, Foster, Kennell, van Bree). Turnovers: 16 (D.Brown 5, Hodgson 3, Thomas 3, Bar, Kennell, Lautier-Ogunleye, McGlaston, van Bree). Steals: 4 (Pittman 2, Barker, McGlaston). Technical Fouls: Thomas, 00:38 first.
Wichita St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Z.Brown
18
1-3
4-5
2
0
5
6
McDuffie
24
4-11
0-1
10
0
2
9
Morris
14
2-3
0-1
1
1
3
4
Frankamp
20
3-7
1-2
1
3
0
9
Shamet
19
1-5
6-7
3
3
2
9
Kelly
24
5-11
4-6
7
0
1
14
Willis
14
4-8
9-10
7
2
2
17
Simon
13
0-1
1-2
1
0
1
1
Nurger
11
1-3
2-2
0
0
1
5
Keyser
9
0-2
2-2
1
1
2
2
Smith
9
1-1
1-5
4
1
0
3
Reaves
9
0-2
0-0
2
0
0
0
Bush
8
0-2
1-2
3
0
0
1
Hamilton
8
1-3
0-0
3
0
1
2
Totals
200
23-62
31-45
45
11
20
82
Percentages: FG .371, FT .689. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Frankamp 2-4, Nurger 1-1, McDuffie 1-3, Shamet 1-5, Hamilton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 10 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Hamilton, McDuffie, Morris, Willis, Z.Brown). Turnovers: 10 (Keyser 2, Z.Brown 2, McDuffie, Morris, Nurger, Shamet, Smith, Willis). Steals: 7 (Shamet 3, McDuffie 2, Nurger, Simon). Technical Fouls: None.
Bradley
16
40
—
56
Wichita St.
42
40
—
82
Iced up
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet looked at his arms and saw chill bumps before the game.
That’s what happens when basketball is played on a court over a sheet of ice, used by the NHL’s St. Louis Blues. The Shockers play at Bradley and Evansville, both arenas with ice under the court, and neither seemed as cold as Scottrade Center on Friday.
“I didn’t know it was going to be that cold,” he said. “I wasn’t nervous. But I literally had goose bumps.”
Shamet missed 4 of 5 shots in his first MVC Tournament game. He scored nine points, making six foul shots.
Last year, Shamet, who sat out because of a foot injury, and teammate Brett Barney watched from the seats. The tournament limits teams to 18 bench seats, a rule that follows the NCAA Tournament setup.
“I just had to settle in,” Shamet said. “It was kind of odd at first, the atmosphere overall. It was just a little bit different. But you get used to it.”
No. 13 for WSU
Wichita State won its 13th straight game, tied for the third-longest streak in program history with the 1982-83 team.
“We’ve been on a roll and we just want to keep that momentum going,” WSU guard Conner Frankamp said.
The Shockers won 14 straight during the 1953-54 season.
All of those current 13 wins are against MVC teams, making this WSU’s third-longest streak against Valley opponents. The record is 27, a streak that stretched from 2014 to 2015.
Worth noting
WSU will play in an eighth straight semifinal, a tournament record. Southern Illinois (1989-95) and Tulsa (1981-87) played in seven straight. The Shockers are 3-4 in semifinals during the streak. … WSU’s 16th straight win over Bradley, its longest in the rivalry, tied the series at 71-all. … Shamet and Frankamp continued their three-point streaks. Shamet has made on in 21 straight games; Frankamp in 18. Shamet’s streak ranks third in WSU history behind two by Ron Baker, 27 and 25. Frankamp ranks fourth.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
