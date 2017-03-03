Wichita State Shockers

Shocker report: No. 21 WSU 82, Bradley 56

Friday’s box

No. 21 WICHITA ST. 82, BRADLEY 56

Bradley

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Thomas

16

2-3

2-4

2

1

4

6

Bar

13

1-3

0-1

3

0

1

2

D.Brown

31

6-14

5-6

3

2

3

18

Hodgson

21

0-4

0-0

3

0

0

0

Kennell

20

1-8

0-0

3

1

5

2

Pittman

21

5-7

2-4

3

0

1

13

L-Ognly

20

1-5

0-1

5

3

5

3

McGlaston

17

0-3

0-0

1

1

1

0

van Bree

17

3-5

0-0

2

0

5

7

Barker

15

2-2

0-1

4

0

3

4

Foster

6

0-1

1-2

0

0

1

1

Suggs

3

0-0

0-0

1

0

0

0

Totals

200

21-55

10-19

30

8

29

56

Percentages: FG .382, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Pittman 1-1, Lautier-Ogunleye 1-2, van Bree 1-2, D.Brown 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Hodgson 0-2, Kennell 0-3, McGlaston 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 16 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 8 (Bar 4, Barker, Foster, Kennell, van Bree). Turnovers: 16 (D.Brown 5, Hodgson 3, Thomas 3, Bar, Kennell, Lautier-Ogunleye, McGlaston, van Bree). Steals: 4 (Pittman 2, Barker, McGlaston). Technical Fouls: Thomas, 00:38 first.

Wichita St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Z.Brown

18

1-3

4-5

2

0

5

6

McDuffie

24

4-11

0-1

10

0

2

9

Morris

14

2-3

0-1

1

1

3

4

Frankamp

20

3-7

1-2

1

3

0

9

Shamet

19

1-5

6-7

3

3

2

9

Kelly

24

5-11

4-6

7

0

1

14

Willis

14

4-8

9-10

7

2

2

17

Simon

13

0-1

1-2

1

0

1

1

Nurger

11

1-3

2-2

0

0

1

5

Keyser

9

0-2

2-2

1

1

2

2

Smith

9

1-1

1-5

4

1

0

3

Reaves

9

0-2

0-0

2

0

0

0

Bush

8

0-2

1-2

3

0

0

1

Hamilton

8

1-3

0-0

3

0

1

2

Totals

200

23-62

31-45

45

11

20

82

Percentages: FG .371, FT .689. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Frankamp 2-4, Nurger 1-1, McDuffie 1-3, Shamet 1-5, Hamilton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 10 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Hamilton, McDuffie, Morris, Willis, Z.Brown). Turnovers: 10 (Keyser 2, Z.Brown 2, McDuffie, Morris, Nurger, Shamet, Smith, Willis). Steals: 7 (Shamet 3, McDuffie 2, Nurger, Simon). Technical Fouls: None.

Bradley

16

40

56

Wichita St.

42

40

82

Iced up

Wichita State guard Landry Shamet looked at his arms and saw chill bumps before the game.

That’s what happens when basketball is played on a court over a sheet of ice, used by the NHL’s St. Louis Blues. The Shockers play at Bradley and Evansville, both arenas with ice under the court, and neither seemed as cold as Scottrade Center on Friday.

“I didn’t know it was going to be that cold,” he said. “I wasn’t nervous. But I literally had goose bumps.”

Shamet missed 4 of 5 shots in his first MVC Tournament game. He scored nine points, making six foul shots.

Last year, Shamet, who sat out because of a foot injury, and teammate Brett Barney watched from the seats. The tournament limits teams to 18 bench seats, a rule that follows the NCAA Tournament setup.

“I just had to settle in,” Shamet said. “It was kind of odd at first, the atmosphere overall. It was just a little bit different. But you get used to it.”

No. 13 for WSU

Wichita State won its 13th straight game, tied for the third-longest streak in program history with the 1982-83 team.

“We’ve been on a roll and we just want to keep that momentum going,” WSU guard Conner Frankamp said.

The Shockers won 14 straight during the 1953-54 season.

All of those current 13 wins are against MVC teams, making this WSU’s third-longest streak against Valley opponents. The record is 27, a streak that stretched from 2014 to 2015.

Worth noting

WSU will play in an eighth straight semifinal, a tournament record. Southern Illinois (1989-95) and Tulsa (1981-87) played in seven straight. The Shockers are 3-4 in semifinals during the streak. … WSU’s 16th straight win over Bradley, its longest in the rivalry, tied the series at 71-all. … Shamet and Frankamp continued their three-point streaks. Shamet has made on in 21 straight games; Frankamp in 18. Shamet’s streak ranks third in WSU history behind two by Ron Baker, 27 and 25. Frankamp ranks fourth.

Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop

