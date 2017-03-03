PHOTOS: Shockers demolish Bradley in MVC quarterfinals

Wichita State center Rauno Nurger is fouled by Bradley guard Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye during the first half of their quarterfinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Friday.
Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp hits a three-pointer over Bradley guard Darrell Brown during the first half of their quarterfinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Friday.
Wichita State guard Austin Reaves passes the ball to teammate Rashard Kelly while Bradley guard Jayden Hodgson, left, and Koch Bar defend during the first half of their quarterfinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Friday.
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet goes to the basket against Bradley center Koch Bar during the first half of their quarterfinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Friday.
Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly drives to the basket against Bradley forward Luuk van Bree during the first half of their quarterfinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Friday.
Bradley guard Darrell Brown is fouled by Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie during the first half of their quarterfinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Friday.
Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly dunks over Bradley forward Luuk van Bree during the first half of their quarterfinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Friday.
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie is fouled by Bradley guard Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye during the second half of their quarterfinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Friday.
Wichita State guard C.J. Keyser shoots against Bradley forward Callum Barker during the second half of their quarterfinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Friday.
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet and teammate Rashard Kelly fight for a rebound against Bradley during the second half of their quarterfinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Friday.
Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. is fouled by Bradley guard Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye during the second half of their quarterfinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Friday.
Wichita State center Rauno Nurger goes to the basket against Bradley guard JoJo McGlaston during the second half of their quarterfinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Friday.
Wichita State guard Zach Bush drives to the basket against Bradley guard Jayden Hodgson during the second half of their quarterfinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Friday.
Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. shoots against Bradley forward Callum Barker during the second half of their quarterfinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Friday.
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall and Bradley head coach Brian Wardle have a tense moment during the second half of their quarterfinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Friday.
Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly shoots over Bradley forward Callum Barker during the second half of their quarterfinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Friday.
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie is fouled by Bradley guard Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye during the second half of their quarterfinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Friday.
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie shoots over Bradley guard Darrell Brown during the second half of their quarterfinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Friday.
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie makes a pass while Bradley forward Luuk van Bree defends during the second half of their quarterfinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Friday.
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie blocks the shot of Bradley guard Nate Kennell during the second half of their quarterfinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Friday.
Bradley forward Callum Barker dunks over Wichita State center Shaquille Morris and forward Rashard Kelly during the second half of their quarterfinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Friday.
An Elvis fan dabs in the crowd during the second half of the quarterfinal game between Bradley and Wichita State at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Friday.
Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly during the second half of their quarterfinal game against Bradley at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Friday.
Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. shoots after getting fouled during the second half of their quarterfinal game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis on Friday.
