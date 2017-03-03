Illinois State’s bench steps up in win over Evansville

Top-seeded Illinois State went to its bench in its first game of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. Coach Dan Muller hopes its productivity is a sign of things to come.
The Redbirds (26-5) defeated eighth-seeded Evansville 80-69 on Friday in the quarterfinals at Scottrade Arena. Illinois State advances to Saturday’s semifinal against either Loyola or Southern Illinois.
Guard Keyshawn Evans came off the bench to score 16 points. Reserve forward D.J. Clayton added 12, including a rare three-pointer. Their contributions allowed Muller to reduce the wear on his starters, a priority for the weekend. No Redbird played more than 29 minutes.
Evans and Clayton scored 20 of Illinois State’s first 33 points.
“We went on the run when our bench was in,” Muller said. “You have to find minutes if you can. Hopefully, that will help us (in the semifinal).”
Deontae Hawkins led the Redbirds with 19 points, making 8 of 12 shots.
Jaylon Brown led the Aces (16-17) with 24 points on 7-of-25 shooting. He made all eight of his foul shots. David Howard added 14 points and seven rebounds. Christian Benzon scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Illinois State blocked a tournament-record 14 shots. Hawkins, Phil Fayne and David Ndiaye each blocked four.
The Redbirds went up 51-37 early in the second half. The Aces cut the margin to six points on Brown’s layup with 1:10 remaining. A steal and basket by Benzon pulled the Aces within 73-69 with 55 seconds to play.
Illinois State made 7 of 8 fouls shots in the final 52 seconds.
