Bradley will face Wichita State in Friday’s quarterfinals

ST. LOUIS
Seventh-seeded Bradley defeated 10th-seeded Drake 67-58 on Thursday to win its fourth straight game at Scottrade Center in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
The Braves (13-19) will play second-seeded Wichita State at 6 p.m. in Friday’s quarterfinal.
Bradley hasn’t advanced past the quarterfinals since 2010. It was eliminated in the play-in round last season, the first for coach Brian Wardle, and in three of the four previous seasons.
“It’s a good step for our program just to win a tournament game, just to get a fell for the tournament,” Wardle said. “Survive and advance. This is March.”
Donte Thomas made 8 of 9 shots, including his second three-pointer of the season, to score 17 points for the Braves, who defeated Drake (7-24) for a third time. Thomas scored Bradley’s first six points of the second half, after taking stitches to head to close a cut suffered in the first half. He took an elbow from Drake center Jacob Enevold.
“Nothing major,” Thomas said. “I really didn’t want to come out of the game. They made me.”
Bradley led 62-58 before making four foul shots. Drake missed its final five shots.
“We had that thing at three (points) a handful of times in the second half, but we just couldn’t seem to get over the hump,” Drake coach Jeff Rutter said.
De’Antae McMurray led Drake with 13 points. The Bulldogs committed 16 turnovers and missed 18 of their 22 three-pointers.
Drake ends it season on a 10-game losing streak.
Wichita State won both regular-season meetings with the Braves and 15 overall, a streak that dates to 2011.
“We’ve just got to go out there and match their physicality,” Thomas said.
Evansville 83, Indiana State 72 – Brenton Scott scored 17 points as Evansville won the opening game of the tournament Thursday night. Evansville led 44-25 at halftime, and Indiana State’s late push never got the margin under seven points.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Wichita State vs. Bradley
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: Scottrade Center, St. Louis
Radio: 103.7-FM
TV: FSKC
MVC Tournament
Scottrade Center, St. Louis
Thursday
Evansville 83, Indiana State 72
Bradley 67, Drake 58
Friday
Noon — No. 1 Illinois State No. 8 Evansville (Fox Sports Kansas City)
2:30 p.m. — No. 4 Southern Illinois vs. No. 5 Loyola (Fox Sports Kansas City)
6 p.m. — No. 2 Wichita State vs. No. 7 Bradley (Fox Sports Kansas City)
8:30 p.m. — No. 3 Northern Iowa vs. No. 6 Missouri State (Fox Sports Kansas City)
Saturday
2:30 p.m. — Illinois State-Evansville winner vs. SIU-Loyola winner (CBS Sports Network)
5 p.m. — WSU-Bradley vs. UNI-MSU winner
Sunday
1 p.m. — Championship (CBS)
Comments