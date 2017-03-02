So many Shockers and so few minutes seem like a plan for St. Louis

Wichita State is constructed to run past the fatigue issues that a three-day tournament might present.
That depth is one of many advantages the second-seeded Shockers enjoy and by Sunday it may be the most important. No Shocker averages more than 26 minutes and that reduced mileage looms as a bonus.
“We’ve got a lot guys that … can play at a high level with no drop-off,” WSU guard Landry Shamet said. “It definitely does help being deep with minutes and fresher legs.”
Shocker reserves account for 43.5 percent of minutes played, fourth-most in the nation, according to kenpom.com. Bradley is No. 6 at 42.7 and Drake No. 28 at 39.7. Half of the MVC’s 10 teams ranked in the bottom half of the country, including No. 183 Illinois State (32.1) and No. 320 Loyola (24.6).
WSU coach Gregg Marshall grew up coaching at schools which often needed to win multi-day tournaments to advance, from his small-college days to his time at Winthrop in the Big South. While WSU regularly earns at-large bids, a sense of urgency is always part of the picture in the MVC. He said he didn’t specifically develop his depth-heavy style for tournaments.
“Foul trouble, injuries — depth protects you from those things a little better,” he said. “Plus, if you don't like the way someone's playing in a game, you have an alternative. It is certainly favorable to have more depth as opposed to less depth when you have to play three games in 45 hours.”
Illinois State coach Dan Muller limited his rotation to eight players in recent close games. Seven get most of the minutes. Muller will closely watch junior forward MiKyle McIntosh, especially if he is forced into a heavy workload this weekend.
McIntosh missed five games in February after surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. He played 22 or more minutes in each of the four games since he returned.
“He’s healthier; he’s not healthy,” Muller said. “Hopefully, he feels good — if we play three games in three days.”
Redbirds remember — Muller’s emotions came out during his speech on Thursday at the Coach of the Year luncheon. He had to pause and gather himself while speaking about the seven people killed in a plane crash on April 7, 2015 near Bloomington, Ill.
Redbirds assistant coach Torrey Ward and deputy director of athletics Aaron Leetch were among those who died.
“There’s just not a day that goes by or an achievement that goes by without thinking about Torrey and Aaron and all of them,” Muller said. “I miss the heck out of those guys.”
Redbirds guard Paris Lee wears a pair of size 13 red Nike Jordans that once belonged to Ward.
“I feel like (the deaths) brought the unit together,” Lee said. “It definitely brought us closer together. This is the closest team we’ve been on.”
It’s a Panther mystery — Before marking the Shockers into Sunday’s title game, consider the fact third-seeded Northern Iowa may be in their way.
UNI (14-15) plays No. 6 Missouri State (16-15) on Friday. The Panthers are the two-time defending tournament champions and eliminated WSU a year ago in the semifinals.
Two weeks ago, UNI looked like a team capable of spoiling plans again. Now it’s not clear what the Panthers are capable of this weekend. They lost their three previous games — scoring 42 points at home in the finale against Illinois State — after winning 9 of 10.
That puts the Panthers in the mood to forget and move on.
“It’s not easy, but it’s just something that you have to do,” senior Jeremy Morgan said. “You’ve got to use that as motivation and go into this week firing.”
The stats of the slump tell the story. UNI shot 27.5 percent from the field in a 29-point loss at Wichita State, 38.9 in a loss at Indiana State and 35.6 in the 21-point loss to Illinois State. Indiana State and Illinois State both made better than half their shots.
“We’ve got one or two things that will be a little bit different, but 90-plus percent of what we need to do (Friday) we’ve been working on all year,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “It’s not about tricks. It’s about being who you are, and it’s about having the will and the toughness to compete.”
WSU hits No. 13 in the MVC hall — Former WSU catcher Eric Wedge and former university president Don Beggs are part of the MVC’s Athletic Hall of Fame class.
They will be inducted on Friday morning at a breakfast.
Wedge, who works as player development adviser for the Toronto Blue Jays, led the Shockers to the 1989 College World Series title. He earned All-America honors and MVC Player of the Year recognition. Wedge, from Fort Wayne, Ind., played briefly in the major leagues for Boston and Colorado. He managed Cleveland and Seattle.
Beggs served as president at WSU from 1999-2012 and chancellor at Southern Illinois from 1997-99.
Wedge and Beggs will give WSU 13 inductees in the hall, most of any MVC school.
Also inducted will be Southern Illinois administrator Donald Boydston, Illinois State basketball player Charlotte Lewis, Bradley basketball player Marcus Pollard, who played at Seward County Community College, and Missouri State administrator Mary Jo Wynn.
Timmer on top — Drake’s Reed Timmer repeats as the MVC’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Timmer, a junior guard, carries a 3.48 grade point averages. He is fourth in the MVC with a 15.4 scoring average.
Evansville’s David Howard, Missouri State’s Austin Ruder and Clayton Custer and Ben Richardson of Loyola joined Timmer on the Scholar-Athlete first team.
Nominees must carry a 3.20 GPA.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Coach of the Year
1. Dan Muller, Illinois State (25 first-place votes, 13 second, 1 third) 102 points
2. Gregg Marshall, WSU (18, 21, 0), 96 points
3. Brian Wardle, Bradley (0, 4, 12), 20
4. Ben Jacobson, UNI (1, 2, 12), 19
5. Porter Moser, Loyola (0, 4, 7), 15
