MVC offers up two NCAA candidates, if conditions are right on Sunday

Dispel the the gloom regarding Missouri Valley Conference basketball for a moment by considering the strength at the top.
The very top. And not much below that, which is the source of the gloom.
By Sunday, however, if things go according to plan, all that matters is that the Valley enjoys a chance to put two teams into the NCAA Tournament for a third straight season and the fourth in the past five.
On Thursday, co-champions Illinois State (25-5) and No. 21 Wichita State (27-4) practiced at Scottrade Center and answered questions from the media, many of which addressed March 12, when NCAA Tournament teams are announced.
Both look the part of NCAA teams. Both are at-large candidates; neither is a lock.
It will be a big surprise if they don’t meet on Sunday with the automatic bid at stake.
That’s the best-case scenario for the MVC, the one most likely to open the door for Sunday’s loser to grab one of the 36 at-large spots for the 68-team field. Third-place Northern Iowa and Southern Illinois both finished eight games back of the leaders. None of the bottom eight teams ranks in the top 150 of the RPI, so an upset of either the Redbirds or Shockers would be stunning and disastrous to an NCAA resume.
Illinois State and WSU open play on Friday in the quarterfinals.
“I do believe we have two NCAA Tournament teams in this league,” Illinois State coach Dan Muller said. “Obviously, both of us can’t win (the tournament). I don’t know if one of us is going to win it or not, but hopefully this league gets two in, no matter what.”
Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall rolls into St. Louis with a 12-game win streak and increasing confidence that his team is both in strong position for an at-large berth and playing peak basketball. Some bracket projections put the Shockers in what could be a safe spot — a No. 7 seed from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and a No. 9 seed from SI.com — even with a loss on Sunday.
“I honestly don’t think we have to win; I think we’re in,” Marshall said. “Winning makes that week after the (conference) tournament — and before Selection Sunday — a lot less stressful.”
The Shockers appear in a stronger position for an at-large bid. They avoided the bad losses that haunt the Redbirds. A Nov. 11 loss to Murray State, No. 236 in the RPI rankings, and one to No. 114 Tulsa black-mark their resume, as does an 86-45 loss to the Shockers on Feb. 4.
Both teams must rely on quantity over quality when evaluating wins. Their lone top-50 RPI wins are over each other. Illinois State’s top non-conference win is over No. 87 New Mexico; WSU’s is over No. 78 Colorado State.
Illinois State’s RPI rank of 32 beats WSU by nine spots. The Shockers earned an edge in other measurements used by the selection committee. In Ken Pomeroy’s predictive efficiency rankings, the Shockers are No. 10 and the Redbirds No. 44. In the past six seasons, No. 27 Iowa is the highest-ranked Pomeroy team omitted from the NCAA Tournament.
“If you have doubts, watch our team play,” Marshall said. “If you still have doubts, then either we had a really bad game, or maybe you don’t know that much about basketball.”
Marshall’s bravado comes from watching his team — no senior in the playing rotation — grow into a force over the past 12 games. They are outscoring opponents 83-59.9 in that stretch.
“I’ve watched this team evolve,” he said. “I’ve been around an undefeated team. I’ve been around a Final Four team. I’ve been around a Sweet 16 team.”
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Wichita State’s quarterfinal
- When: 6 p.m. Friday
- Opponent: Thursday’s Drake-Bradley winner
- Where: Scottrade Center, St. Louis
- Radio: 103.7-FM
- TV: FSKC
Comments