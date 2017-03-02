WSU will pay Marshall $25,000 MVC Coach of the Year bonus for second place

Finishing second in Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year voting will not cost Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall any money.
WSU will pay him his $25,000 bonus, as is part of his contract, for MVC Coach of the Year. Illinois State’s Dan Muller, whose team tied WSU for the conference title at 17-1, got 25 first-place votes and 102 total points. Marshall, who has won MVC Coach of the Year three times, received 18 first-place votes and 96 points.
“I applaud the year that Illinois State has had and congratulate Dan on their success, but I couldn’t imagine not taking this opportunity to also recognize the job that Gregg has done this year,” WSU athletic director Darron Boatright said in a news release.
The bonus will be paid from private funds, according to the news release.
Marshall, who was edged out by Southern Illinois’ Barry Hinson last year for the honor, led the 21st-ranked Shockers (27-4) to the MVC co-championship, their fourth straight title and fifth in the past six seasons. WSU defended its title without a senior in the playing rotation and after losing five seniors — including NBA players Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet — from the 2016 champions.
Marshall earned a $35,000 bonus for winning 20 games and $18,000 for the share of the MVC regular-season title. He could earn an $18,000 bonus for winning the tournament title, which would trigger another $36,000 bonus for making the NCAA Tournament.
He made a base salary of $3 million in 2017 and is scheduled for a raise to $3.5 million in 2018.
