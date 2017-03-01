Sooners beats Shockers before record WSU softball crowd

1:50 Four Shockers earn Missouri Valley Conference honors Pause

10:15 WSU Gregg Marshall talks about win over Missouri State

3:29 Wichita State wraps up share of MVC basketball title

2:42 Bill Self on KU's 13 consecutive conference titles: 'Winning never gets old'

0:43 Wichita church offers 'ashes to go'

1:57 New Scholfield Honda dealership opens

1:36 Hesston told its poorest families they had to move

1:03 'We're going after the wrong people.'

1:57 Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'