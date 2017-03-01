Deep WSU pitching staff shuts out Omaha

10:35 Shockers' Gregg Marshall talks Arch Madness in St. Louis Pause

10:15 WSU Gregg Marshall talks about win over Missouri State

3:29 Wichita State wraps up share of MVC basketball title

3:17 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop preview Arch Madness

2:42 Bill Self on KU's 13 consecutive conference titles: 'Winning never gets old'

1:52 Wichita police demonstrate new, less lethal weapon

1:36 Hesston told its poorest families they had to move

1:03 'We're going after the wrong people.'

1:57 Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'