Three Shockers named to Missouri Valley specialty teams

10:15 WSU Gregg Marshall talks about win over Missouri State Pause

1:50 Four Shockers earn Missouri Valley Conference honors

3:29 Wichita State wraps up share of MVC basketball title

3:17 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop preview Arch Madness

2:42 Bill Self on KU's 13 consecutive conference titles: 'Winning never gets old'

1:10 Shocker Media Day timelapse

1:07 Shockers face off in dunk competition at "Shocker Madness"

1:36 Hesston told its poorest families they had to move

1:18 Tornadoes touch down in Midwest; at least 3 dead