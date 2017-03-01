Three Shockers named to Missouri Valley specialty teams

Conner Frankamp, Rauno Nurger and Rashard Kelly were named to Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball specialty teams Wednesday.
Frankamp, a junior guard from North High, was named to the five-player Most Improved Team. Frankamp averaged 6.1 points in his first Shocker season as a sophomore after sitting out 2014-15 as a transfer from Kansas. This season, he has started 20 of 31 games and averages 8.6 points and is shooting 43.7 percent from three-point range. In his last 12 games, Frankamp has made 31 of 54 three-point shots (57.4 percent).
Nurger and Kelly were named to the Valley’s five-player All-Bench team.
Nurger, a 6-foot-10 junior from Estonia by way of Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, averages 14.8 minutes off the bench and averages 5.3 points, shooting 54.6 percent from the field.
Kelly, a 6-7 junior from Fredericksburg, Va., averages 15.7 minutes, 5.4 points and 4.5 rebounds. He has averaged almost 24 minutes in his last four games.
All-Bench Team
D.J. Clayton, G, jr., Illinois St.
Jarred Dixon, G, so., Missouri St.
Aundre Jackson, F, jr., Loyola
Rashard Kelly, F, jr., Wichita St.
Rauno Nurger, C, jr., Wichita St.
Most Improved Team
x-Jaylon Brown, G, sr., Evansville
Armon Fletcher, G, so., Southern Illinois
Conner Frankamp, G, jr., Wichita St.
Deontae Hawkins, F, sr., Illinois St.
Donte Ingram, G-F, jr., Loyola
x-team captain
Comments