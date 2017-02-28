Shamet, McDuffie leads Wichita State on All-MVC teams

The All-Missouri Valley Conference teams reflect Wichita State’s depth of talent and domination.
Shocker guard Landry Shamet and forward Markis McDuffie were voted to the first team by a panel of media, media relations directors and coaches. Guard Conner Frankamp and center Shaq Morris were named to the third team.
Junior forward Darral Willis earned a spot on the All-Newcomer team. Junior Zach Brown is a member of the All-Defensive team. Shamet is also on the All-Freshman and All-Newcomer teams.
The Shockers and co-champion Illinois State combined for seven of the 15 spots on the All-MVC teams.
Shamet is the first WSU freshman to earn All-MVC first-team honors since Cleo Littleton in 1951-52. He is the first freshman since Creighton’s Doug McDermott on the first team in 2010-11.
McDuffie averages 11.7 points and 5.7 rebounds to lead the Shockers in both categories.
Shamet averages 11.4 points and 3.4 assists while shooting 45.7 percent from three-point range. In 18 MVC games, he is shooting 51.8 percent from three-point range, best in the conference.
Frankamp, the first Shocker from the City League to earn an All-MVC spot since Henry Carr in 1987, averages 8.6 points and 2.8 assists. In MVC games, he is shooting 50.6 percent from three-point range, second behind Shamet. Frankamp averages 10.2 points and 2.9 assists in conference play.
Morris averages 9.5 points and 4.8 rebounds. In 17 MVC games, he averages 10.8 points and 5.9 rebounds.
The Shockers, with McDuffie the 2016 winner, go back to back for Freshman of the Year for the first time since Southern Illinois with Tony Harvey in 1989 and Ashraf Amaya in 1990.
Shamet’s inclusion on the All-MVC team is rare event.
WSU’s Randy Burns earned honorable mention in 2002 as a freshman.
In 1979-80, freshmen Antoine Carr and Cliff Levingston were named to the second team.
Freshmen were ineligible until 1972. Littleton played as a freshman during an exception because of the Korean War in 1950-51 and 1951-52.
Specialty awards such as Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year are announced Tuesday afternoon. The All-Bench and Most Improved teams are announced Wednesday. Coach of the Year is announced Thursday at the MVC’s annual luncheon.
All-MVC
First team
G Paris Lee, Illinois State
F Markis McDuffie, Wichita State
G Landry Shamet, Wichita State
F Alize Johnson, Missouri State
G Milton Doyle, Loyola
Second team
F Deontae Hawkins, Illinois State
G Jaylon Brown, Evansville
F MiKyle McIntosh, Illinois State
F Sean O’Brien, Southern Illinois
F Jeremy Morgan, Northern Iowa
Third team
G Conner Frankamp, Wichita State
F Donte Ingram, Loyola
C Shaq Morris, Wichita State
G Reed Timmer, Drake
G Brenton Scott, Indiana State
All-Newcomer
F Phil Fayne, Illinois State
F Aundre Jackson, Loyola
F Alize Johnson, Missouri State
F Darral Willis, Wichita State
All-Freshman
C Koch Bar, Bradley
G Jordan Barnes, Indiana State
G Darrell Brown, Bradley
G Spencer Haldeman, Northern Iowa
G Landry Shamet, Wichita State
G Dru Smith, Evansville
All-Defensive
C Thik Bol, Southern Illinois
F Zach Brown, Wichita State
F Obediah Church, Missouri State
G Paris Lee, Illinois State
F Jeremy Morgan, Northern Iowa
G Tony Wills, Illinois State
Rare rookies
Wichita State’s All-MVC freshmen and Freshman of the Year.
G Landry Shamet — 2017 All-MVC (first team)
F Markis McDuffie — 2016 Freshman of the Year
G Randy Burns — 2002 All-MVC (honorable mention), Freshman of the Year
G Jason Perez — 1997 Freshman of the Year
G Joe Griffin — 1987 Freshman of the Year
F Antoine Carr — 1980 All-MVC (second team)
F Cliff Levingston — 1980 All-MVC (second team)
F Cleo Littleton — 1952 All-MVC (first team)
