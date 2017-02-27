Wichita State Shockers

February 27, 2017 11:11 AM

KU rise to top spot, Wichita State grabs No. 21 in AP basketball poll

By Paul Suellentrop

psuellentrop@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita State rose four spots to No. 21 in the Associated Press poll on Monday.

The Shockers (27-4) have won 12 straight games. They received 250 points to rise from No. 25 a week ago, their debut spot in the poll this season.

Kansas (26-3) ascended to No. 1, up two spots from last week.

No. 21 is WSU’s highest ranking since it was No. 9 in the second poll of the 2015-16 season. The Shockers fell out two weeks later before returning in January and peaking at No. 21.

The Shockers started this season receiving votes. They moved to No. 25 with 153 points a week ago.

Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop

The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record

Pts

Pvs

1. Kansas (58)

26-3

1,618

3

2. Villanova (2)

27-3

1,487

2

3. UCLA (3)

26-3

1,474

5

4. Gonzaga (2)

29-1

1,419

1

5. North Carolina

25-5

1,381

8

6. Oregon

26-4

1,343

6

7. Arizona

26-4

1,223

4

8. Louisville

23-6

1,176

7

9. Kentucky

24-5

1,119

11

10. West Virginia

23-6

1,041

12

11. Baylor

23-6

923

9

12. Florida

23-6

807

13

13. Butler

23-6

795

22

14. SMU

25-4

738

17

15. Florida St.

23-6

722

19

16. Purdue

23-6

651

14

17. Duke

22-7

622

10

18. Cincinnati

25-4

504

15

19. Notre Dame

22-7

482

21

20. Saint Mary’s (Cal)

26-3

445

20

21. Wichita St.

27-4

250

25

22. Wisconsin

22-7

206

16

23. Virginia

19-9

194

18

24. Iowa St.

19-9

168

-

25. Miami

20-8

123

-

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 66, Oklahoma St. 54, Dayton 32, Michigan 14, Middle Tennessee 13, Creighton 12, Southern Cal 7, Monmouth (NJ) 3, Michigan St. 3, Vermont 2, Virginia Tech 2, VCU 2, Arkansas 1, BYU 1, Maryland 1, Princeton 1.

Related content

Wichita State Shockers

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

WSU Gregg Marshall talks about win over Missouri State

View more video

Sports Videos