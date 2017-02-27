KU rise to top spot, Wichita State grabs No. 21 in AP basketball poll

Wichita State rose four spots to No. 21 in the Associated Press poll on Monday.
The Shockers (27-4) have won 12 straight games. They received 250 points to rise from No. 25 a week ago, their debut spot in the poll this season.
Kansas (26-3) ascended to No. 1, up two spots from last week.
No. 21 is WSU’s highest ranking since it was No. 9 in the second poll of the 2015-16 season. The Shockers fell out two weeks later before returning in January and peaking at No. 21.
The Shockers started this season receiving votes. They moved to No. 25 with 153 points a week ago.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
The Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record
Pts
Pvs
1. Kansas (58)
26-3
1,618
3
2. Villanova (2)
27-3
1,487
2
3. UCLA (3)
26-3
1,474
5
4. Gonzaga (2)
29-1
1,419
1
5. North Carolina
25-5
1,381
8
6. Oregon
26-4
1,343
6
7. Arizona
26-4
1,223
4
8. Louisville
23-6
1,176
7
9. Kentucky
24-5
1,119
11
10. West Virginia
23-6
1,041
12
11. Baylor
23-6
923
9
12. Florida
23-6
807
13
13. Butler
23-6
795
22
14. SMU
25-4
738
17
15. Florida St.
23-6
722
19
16. Purdue
23-6
651
14
17. Duke
22-7
622
10
18. Cincinnati
25-4
504
15
19. Notre Dame
22-7
482
21
20. Saint Mary’s (Cal)
26-3
445
20
21. Wichita St.
27-4
250
25
22. Wisconsin
22-7
206
16
23. Virginia
19-9
194
18
24. Iowa St.
19-9
168
-
25. Miami
20-8
123
-
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 66, Oklahoma St. 54, Dayton 32, Michigan 14, Middle Tennessee 13, Creighton 12, Southern Cal 7, Monmouth (NJ) 3, Michigan St. 3, Vermont 2, Virginia Tech 2, VCU 2, Arkansas 1, BYU 1, Maryland 1, Princeton 1.
Comments