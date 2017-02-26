Wichita State sweeps MVC indoor track titles

Wichita State’s women’s team scored the second-highest point total in meet history to lead a sweep of the Missouri Valley Conference indoor track and field championships on Sunday.
The WSU women finished with 181 points, ahead of second-place Illinois State at 119 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. It’s the most points scored by a women’s champion since WSU recorded 186 in 2011.
The Shockers repeated as men’s champions with 146 points. Southern Illinois finished second with 108.
The women won their sixth indoor title, first since 2013, and the Shockers swept the titles for the second time, duplicating their performance in 2010. The men won their third title.
WSU’s Hunter Veith won the heptathlon with 5,802 points on Sunday. He took first in the high jump (6 feet, 8 3/4 inches) and the 60-meter hurdles (8.10 seconds).
On Saturday, he won the open long jump at 25-6 1/4.
Ben Johnson placed second in the heptathlon with 5,282 points with Kaden Griffin fourth at 4,879.
Rebekah Topham won the women’s mile with a time of 5:11.25.
Nikki Larch-Miller won the 60-meter hurdles at 8.22 seconds with sister Taylor Larch-Miller second at 8.30. Nikki Larch-Miller also won the 60 meters with a time of 7.38 seconds.
Martiesha Caines won the high jump with a height of 5-5 3/4.
On Saturday, WSU swept the pentathlon with Breanne Borman winning the title with 4,045 points. Caines placed second with 3,962 points, followed by Gavyn Yetter at 3,742.
Sidney Hirsch won the 5,000 meters with a time of 16:56.01.
Comments