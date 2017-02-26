WSU women give seniors one more win at home

TaQuandra Mike was nearly moved to tears while describing her final home game as a Wichita State women’s basketball player, a 67-43 win over Indiana State on Sunday afternoon.
Not too long before, Mike expressed an opposite emotion as Linda Hargrove substituted for her in the final minutes in favor of fellow senior Hannah Mortimer, who hadn’t played to that point.
“Of course, I took Tay out with three minutes and some to go and she looked at me like I was out of my mind,” WSU interim coach Linda Hargrove said. “I said, OK, I’ll try to get you back in.”
Mike, who is in her second season with the Shockers after two years at South Georgia Technical College, expressed a desire to improve her rebounding total. But mostly, she said, she wanted to be on the floor for Mortimer’s and Brittany Martin’s final seconds at Koch Arena.
“I wasn’t really looking for me to finish,” Mike said. “I was looking to get some of my teammates who hadn’t score some points. Especially Britt and Hannah.”
The Shockers’ final appearance in front of the home crowd this season was highlighted by their defense, which surpassed Hargrove’s lofty goal of holding ISU below 35 percent shooting.
The Sycamores were well on their way to bottoming out after missing eight straight shots to end the first quarter and their first two of the second. WSU (14-13, 9-7 Missouri Valley Conference) built a 15-point lead and held ISU down the rest of the way, limiting the Sycamores (12-15, 6-10) to 24.6 percent shooting.
WSU’s 12-0 run to end the first quarter was notable for its own shooting and ISU’s deteriorating shot selection. The Sycamores missed all five three-pointers in the first quarter.
“That was the game plan, to rough them up and make them get out of control and take bad shots,” Mike said. “Or to keep them from shooting and make them run the shot clock down and get a violation. We wanted them to shoot under 30 percent.”
ISU rarely threatened, but when it came close, the Shockers often answered with a six- or eight-point run that dashed those possibilities.
The runaway allowed Hargrove to insert Mortimer and Martin for the final three-plus minutes – and remove Mike, whose protest worked as she was put back in with around a minute to go.
Mike scored nine points and had three rebounds, three steals and three assists in her final home game.
“This is an amazing run for me,” Mike said. “I wouldn’t change it for the world. I’ve learned a lot and I’m still learning a lot.…
“This is the last home game, the last time I will ever play in Koch Arena, point blank. The last go-around with my team, also, playing here. The emotion is really happy.”
Indiana St.
8
19
11
5
—
43
Wichita St.
23
15
20
9
—
57
INDIANA STATE: Taia 2-10 2-2 6, Bibbins 5-13 2-2 12, Smith 3-10 3-4 9, Webb 2-7 1-2 5, Artis 0-4 3-4 3, Christensen 0-0 0-0 0, O’Neal 0-5 0-0 0, Wilcher 0-0 0-0 0, Telfair 1-5 0-0 3, Wentland 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 15-61 11-14 43.
WICHITA STATE: Bessard 6-11 5-6 17, Tompkins 5-7 5-6 15, Thompson 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 3-4 0-0 7, Mike 3-7 1-2 9, Mortimer 0-3 0-0 0, Stovall 0-5 0-0 0, Lockhart 0-3 0-0 0, Preston 2-6 0-0 5, Lee 2-5 2-2 7, Lozada-Cabbage 1-3 1-2 3, Martin 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-61 14-18 67.
Three-point shooting—ISU 2-16 (Wentland 1-2, Telfair 1-3, Smith 0-1, Webb 0-1, O’Neal 0-2, Artis 0-3, Taia 0-4), WSU 5-18 (Mike 2-4, Williams 1-2, Preston 1-3, Lee 1-4, Lozada-Cabbage 0-1, Mortimer 0-2, Stovall 0-2). Rebounds—ISU 43 (Bibbins 10), WSU 43 (Tompkins 10). Total fouls—ISU 14, WSU 16. Technicals—None. Steals—ISU 7 (Webb 3), WSU 10 (Mike 3). Assists—ISU 4 (Webb 2), WSU 18 (Stovall 4). A—2,244.
