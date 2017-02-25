Schwanke, Tyler sharp in Shocker sweep of Grand Canyon

Willie Schwanke had to wait an extra day to take the mound again, but the Wichita State starter had no trouble with the delay.
One day after the series opener was postponed due to cold, windy conditions at Eck Stadium, Wichita State swept a doubleheader against visiting Grand Canyon on Saturday afternoon.
Schwanke threw 6 2/3 shutout innings in a 1-0 win in Game 1, then Cody Tyler turned in a similar performance in a 4-0 win to finish the sweep and give the Shockers a 5-0 record for the first time since 2011. The third and final game of the series is 1 p.m. Sunday.
Though Schwanke was ready to go Friday, he said the postponement to a Saturday start didn’t bother him.
“I’m definitely a routine guy,” Schwanke said. “So it was definitely a change of mindset because I was ready to go yesterday. But today is beautiful, and I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Schwanke took a no-hitter into the sixth and shut out the Lopes. He allowed three hits and struck out five for his second win in two starts.
The extra day also allowed for a little more recovery time for an illness that Schwanke had been dealing with earlier in the week.
“All of us have some sickness right now,” he said. “I had it the past couple of days, and today’s one of the days where I felt somewhat OK. I had to get through it, and do it for my team.”
Schwanke got just enough help from his teammates, who pushed their lone run across in the first inning. Greyson Jenista led off with a double to the gap in right-center then advanced to third on a throwing error from shortstop Austin Bull. Alec Bohm grounded into a double play, but it still allowed Jenista to score from third for a 1-0 lead.
Schwanke and a pair of relievers took care of the rest. Clayton McGinness stranded a runner at third in the sixth after taking over for Schwanke with two outs. He struck out the leadoff batter in the seventh before back-to-back singles knocked him out.
Closer Reagan Biechler came on early to preserve the lead. With two runners on he forced two fly outs in the eighth, then pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.
Tyler, who started the second game for Wichita State, struck out a career-high nine batters over six shutout innings and limited the Lopes to three hits and two walks.
Relievers Robby Evans and Preston Snavely got into trouble in the seventh, allowing a pair of singles and a walk. But senior Landon Holifield saved the shutout when his 90-mph fastball struck out Garrison Schwartz swinging on a 2-3 count with the bases loaded and two outs.
Holifield gave up a walk and a single in the eighth but also struck out three over 1 1/3 innings. Ben Hecht allowed a one-out double in the ninth but also struck out two to seal the win.
Alex Jones made his Shocker debut and the freshman didn’t disappoint at the plate. He delivered RBI singles in second and fourth innings of Game 2 to give Wichita State a 2-0 lead.
Catcher Gunnar Troutwine caught all 18 innings for the Shockers. The junior went 1 for 4 with two walks, two runs and was hit by a pitch.
The doubleheader sweep came against a Grand Canyon team that took 2 of 3 games from Oklahoma State last weekend. The Lopes (2-3) also posted one run on five hits in a 9-inning exhibition against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday but failed to score in 18 innings against Wichita State.
First Game
Gr. Canyon
Wichita St.
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Bull ss
4
0
2
0
Jenista rf
4
1
1
0
Lerouge dh
3
0
0
0
Dugas lf
4
0
1
0
Cotton ph
1
0
0
0
Bohm 3b
4
0
0
0
Schwartz rf
4
0
0
0
Ritter 2b
3
0
1
0
Evans 1b
3
0
0
0
Troutwine c
2
0
0
0
Malis 3b
4
0
0
0
Vickers ss
3
0
1
0
Pavlica cf
3
0
1
0
Young cf
1
0
0
0
Saenz 2b
2
0
0
0
Jackson dh
3
0
0
0
Bess ph
1
0
0
0
DeBacker 1b
3
0
1
0
Wyatt 2b
0
0
0
0
Quiggle lf
3
0
2
0
Totals
31
0
5
0
Totals
27
1
5
0
Grand Canyon
000
000
000
—
0 5 1
Wichita St.
100
000
00x
—
1 5 1
E: Bull, DeBacker. LOB: GC 6, WSU 5. DP: GC, WSU 2. 2B: Jenista, Ritter. S: Young. CS: DeBacker.
Grand Canyon
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Wong L, 1-1
7
5
1
1
1
4
Franks
1
0
0
0
0
1
WSU
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Schwanke W,2-0
6 2/3
3
0
0
2
5
McGinnis
2/3
2
0
0
0
2
Biecher S,2
12/3
0
0
0
0
1
HBP: Young (by Wong).
Second Game
Gr. Canyon
Wichita St.
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Bull ss
4
0
2
0
Jenista rf
4
0
1
1
Lerouge dh
3
0
0
0
Dugas lf
4
0
1
1
Cotton dh
1
0
0
0
Bohm 3b
4
0
1
0
Schwartz rf
4
0
0
0
Ritter 2b
4
0
0
0
Evans 1b
3
0
0
0
Troutwine c
2
2
1
0
Malis 3b
4
0
0
0
Vickers ss
4
0
0
0
Pavlica cf
3
0
1
0
Young cf
3
1
0
0
Saenz 2b
2
0
0
0
Jackson dh
3
1
2
2
Bess ph
1
0
0
0
DeBacker 1b
2
0
1
0
Wyatt 2b
0
0
0
0
Barnes c
3
0
0
0
Quiggle lf
3
0
2
0
Totals
31
0
5
0
Totals
30
4
7
0
Grand Canyon
000
000
000
—
0 6 0
Wichita St.
010
300
00x
—
4 7 0
LOB: GC 10, WSU 6. 2B: Bull, Bohm. CS: DeBacker.
Grand Canyon
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Harte L,1-2
4
6
4
4
1
5
Benavides
2
1
0
0
1
2
McLeod
1
0
0
0
0
2
Andrews
1
0
0
0
0
1
WSU
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Tyler W,2-0
6
3
0
0
2
9
Evans
2/3
2
0
0
0
1
Snavely
0
0
0
0
1
0
Holifield
1 1/3
1
0
0
1
2
Hecht
1
1
0
0
1
2
HBP: Young, Troutwine (by Harte). T: 3:15. A: 1949.
Grand Canyon
at Wichita State
- When: 1 p.m. Sunday
- Where: Eck Stadium
- Records: GCU 2-3, WSU 5-0
- Radio: 1330-AM, 98.7-FM
- Online: ESPN3.com
Comments