Wichita State wraps up share of MVC basketball title

No. 25 Wichita State will hang another Missouri Valley Conference basketball banner in Koch Arena, where the rafters are crowded and coach Gregg Marshall filled up one hand with rings.
The 25th-ranked Shockers earned at least a share of their fourth consecutive MVC title with a 86-67 win over Missouri State on Saturday at JQH Arena. It is WSU’s fifth in the past six seasons.
Landry Shamet scored a career-high 23 points, making 5 of 8 three-pointers for WSU. Shaq Morris added 20 points. Conner Frankamp chipped in 14, eight in the second half.
The Shockers (27-4, 17-1 MVC) made 11 of 26 three-pointers, 8 of 16 in the second half.
WSU is the MVC’s first four-in-a-row champion since Southern Illinois from 2002-05. Cincinnati won six from 1958-63, most during the modern era.
WSU’s total of 11 MVC is the most among active members.
Marshall is the first MVC coach in 60 years to win five regular-season titles, a stretch that started in 2012. WSU hasn’t finished lower than second since 2009.
Now the Shockers can bus back to Wichita State and follow Illinois State’s game at Northern Iowa, which tipped at 1 p.m. A Panthers win gives WSU the outright title and the top seed in the MVC Tournament. If they tie, the Redbirds will likely earn the top seed in the conference tournament due to their edge in the tiebreaker of RPI rank. Illinois State entered the day No. 33, nine spots ahead of WSU.
MSU (16-15, 7-11) ended the season with losses in 6 of 7 games. The Bears will likely end up as the No. 6 seed, depending on other results on Saturday.
MSU guard Dequon Miller scored 19 points, 13 in the second half. Junior forward Alize Johnson added 18 points.
The Shockers defeated the Bears for the 14th straight time and the sixth at JQH Arena. The last MSU win came in 2011 and clinched the Valley title in a sold-out and raucous arena. Times changed quickly and the programs diverged.
The Shockers pulled away in the final 10 minutes with three-pointers leading the way.
A 10-3 run by the Bears – with Miller scoring seven – pulled them within 50-46 and forced a rare WSU timeout.
Shamet responded with two threes. Daishon Smith added one and the Shockers went up 65-52 with a 15-6 run that ended when Markis McDuffie grabbed a Shamet airball and scored.
The Shockers ran more than a minute off the clock during a possession that feature four Bears fouls. It ended with a Rashard Kelly basket for a 70-54 lead with 5:57 to play.
Two three-pointers by Frankamp gave WSU an 82-63 lead in the final minutes.
The Shockers led 39-32 at halftime after leading by as many as 10 points.
WSU made 15 of 28 shots in the first half with Morris scoring 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Shamet added nine points against MissourI State’s zone defense.
The Bears made 12 of 28 shots and committed five turnovers. Johnson made all four of his free throws and scored eight first-half points.
The Shockers led most of the half. They went up 27-18 and 29-20 before the Bears cut the lead to 31-25.
WSU grabbed a 10-point lead at 35-25 on a layup by Shamet after Frankamp poked away a pass to create a turnover. MSU cut the lead to 37-32 by scoring on three of its next four possessions, including a three-point play by Jordan Martin.
Comments