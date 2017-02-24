Cold weather postpones Wichita State baseball game

Cold temperatures and wind caused the postponement of Friday’s Wichita State baseball game at Eck Stadium.
The Shockers (3-0) will play Grand Canyon (2-1) in a doubleheader beginning at noon on Saturday.
Saturday’s forecast is sunny with temperatures in the low 40s around game time. Winds are expected to diminish to around 10 mph.
The series ends with a 1 p.m. game on Sunday.
Grand Canyon
at Wichita State
- When: Noon Saturday (doubleheader)
- Where: Eck Stadium
- Records: GCU 2-1, WSU 3-0
- Radio: 1330-AM, 98.7-FM
- Online: ESPN3.com
