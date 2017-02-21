Wichita State Shockers

February 21, 2017 11:03 PM

Shocker report: WSU 109, Evansville 83

By Paul Suellentrop

Tuesday’s box

No. 25 WICHITA ST. 109, EVANSVILLE 83

Evansville

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Howard

14

1-2

0-0

2

0

5

2

Benzon

29

2-4

5-7

4

4

3

9

J.Brown

37

7-13

10-11

2

2

2

25

Gibson

32

4-12

2-2

6

4

1

10

Taylor

19

3-9

1-1

1

1

2

8

Dr.Smith

24

6-9

2-2

3

2

3

19

Vucetic

22

1-1

2-2

3

1

5

4

Hainna

11

0-0

0-0

1

1

3

0

Wiley

7

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Eaves

5

2-3

0-0

1

0

0

6

Totals

200

26-53

22-25

23

15

24

83

Percentages: FG .491, FT .880. 3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Dr.Smith 5-7, Eaves 2-3, J.Brown 1-3, Taylor 1-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 10 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Dr.Smith 2, Gibson, Taylor, Wiley). Turnovers: 10 (Vucetic 4, Gibson 2, Dr.Smith, Eaves, J.Brown, Taylor). Steals: 0. Technical Fouls: None.

 

Wichita St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Z.Brown

22

2-4

0-0

3

0

3

5

McDuffie

21

5-8

3-3

3

1

1

13

Morris

19

5-9

8-9

5

5

1

18

Frankamp

21

3-6

4-4

4

3

1

13

Shamet

25

4-4

0-0

1

3

1

12

Kelly

23

3-4

6-8

6

6

2

13

Willis

12

4-8

3-4

5

1

2

11

Da.Smith

11

2-2

0-0

1

0

2

5

Reaves

10

0-3

0-0

0

2

1

0

Nurger

8

1-4

0-0

1

0

2

2

Keyser

7

0-3

2-4

1

0

2

2

Simon

6

3-3

0-0

1

1

0

9

Bush

6

1-2

0-1

0

2

0

2

Hamilton

5

1-4

0-0

0

0

0

2

Barney

3

1-1

0-0

0

0

1

2

Totals

200

35-65

26-33

31

24

19

109

Percentages: FG .538, FT .788. 3-Point Goals: 13-23, .565 (Shamet 4-4, Simon 3-3, Frankamp 3-4, Kelly 1-1, Da.Smith 1-1, Z.Brown 1-3, Bush 0-1, Keyser 0-1, Morris 0-1, Hamilton 0-2, Reaves 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 8 (Willis 4, Frankamp 2, Kelly, Reaves). Turnovers: 3 (Kelly, Shamet, Willis). Steals: 6 (Frankamp 3, Barney, Kelly, Shamet). Technical Fouls: None.

 

Evansville

32

51

83

Wichita St.

48

61

109

 

Shockers all over the arc

Six Wichita State players made three-pointers on a record-breaking night behind the arc.

The Shockers entered the game with 250 three-pointers. They finished with 263, topping the previous mark of 260 set by the 2010-11 NIT champions.

WSU averages 8.7 threes a game, well ahead of the record of 7.2 set by the 1998-99 team.

Senior players talk about their time at Wichita State

Wichita State seniors Zach Bush and John Robert Simon talk about their time with the Shockers; they thrilled fans with some quality minutes against Evansville Tuesday night at Koch Arena. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle/Feb. 21, 2017)

“I could tell early in the summer that we could shoot it really well,” WSU guard Conner Frankamp said. “All 16 guys can knock down the three, pretty much, it seems like. It’s great to have that threat.”

Freshman Landry Shamet made all four of his three-point attempts to give him 59 this season. He tied Chad Elstun (1992-93) for WSU’s freshman record. He also made a three in his 19th straight game, third on WSU’s list. Ron Baker (2014-15) holds the record with a 27-game streak.

Frankamp has made a three in 16 straight games, tied for fourth with Randy Burns (twice) and Cleanthony Early.

Century marked

WSU’s 109 points are the most its scored in a Missouri Valley Conference game since a 116-92 win over Bradley in 1988.

It’s the third time the Shockers hit 100 this season, most since the 1982-83 team reached that mark four times.

WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about beating Evansville 109-83

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall talks about his seniors and beating Evansville 109-83 Tuesday night at Koch Arena. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle/Feb. 21, 2017)

Worth noting

Wichita State increased its series lead to 31-16, 18-5 in Wichita. … WSU is 62-2 at home over the past four seasons, bettered only by Arizona’s 66-1 record. … Evansville freshman Dru Smith scored a season-high 19 points. He made 5 of 7 three-pointers. … WSU’s Shaq Morris made 8 of 9 foul shots to improve his season mark to 55 of 69 (79.7 percent). In MVC play, Morris is 42 of 50 (84 percent). He started the season shooting 65 percent from the line for his career. … The Aces allowed the most points since a 110-102 loss in 1987 to Miami (Ohio), according to the Evansville Courier & Press.

Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop break down WSU's win

Wichita Eagle columnist Bob Lutz, who was covering his last home game for The Wichita Eagle, and reporter Paul Suellentrop break down the Shockers 109-83 win over Evansville at Koch Arena Tuesday night. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle/Feb. 21, 2017)

Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop

Senior players talk about their time at Wichita State

