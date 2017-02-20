Wichita State Shockers

February 20, 2017 11:07 AM

Wichita State returns to AP basketball poll at No. 25

By Paul Suellentrop

psuellentrop@wichitaeagle.com

A 10-game win streak lifted Wichita State back into the Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll on Monday.

The Shockers received 153 votes, up from 87 a week ago.

WSU’s previous appearance in the poll, also at No. 25, was on Feb. 5, 2016.

The Shockers received votes in each of the three previous polls and stood one spot out the past two weeks.

Kansas remains No. 3.

WSU (25-4, 15-1 Missouri Valley Conference) plays host to Evansville (14-15, 5-11) on Tuesday in its final regular-season home game.

Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop

The Top Twenty Five

 

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Gonzaga (59)

28-0

1618

1

2. Villanova (5)

26-2

1556

2

3. Kansas (1)

24-3

1503

3

4. Arizona

25-3

1356

5

5. UCLA

24-3

1316

6

6. Oregon

24-4

1297

7

7. Louisville

22-5

1267

8

8. North Carolina

23-5

1138

10

9. Baylor

22-5

1108

4

10. Duke

22-5

1014

12

11. Kentucky

22-5

943

13

12. West Virginia

21-6

908

9

13. Florida

22-5

822

15

14. Purdue

22-5

807

16

15. Cincinnati

24-3

733

18

16. Wisconsin

22-5

713

11

17. SMU

24-4

554

19

18. Virginia

18-8

427

14

19. Florida State

21-6

419

17

20. Saint Mary’s

24-3

375

22

21. Notre Dame

21-7

322

25

22. Butler

21-6

295

24

23. Creighton

22-5

178

20

24. Maryland

22-5

159

23

25. Wichita State

25-4

153

_

Others receiving votes: VCU 39, Northwestern 25, Iowa State 22, South Carolina 12, Southern Cal 10, Dayton 9, Middle Tennessee 8, Oklahoma State 7, Minnesota 5, Miami 2, Monmouth (N.J.) 2, Michigan 1, Vermont 1, Virginia Tech 1.

