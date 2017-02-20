Wichita State returns to AP basketball poll at No. 25

A 10-game win streak lifted Wichita State back into the Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll on Monday.
The Shockers received 153 votes, up from 87 a week ago.
WSU’s previous appearance in the poll, also at No. 25, was on Feb. 5, 2016.
The Shockers received votes in each of the three previous polls and stood one spot out the past two weeks.
Kansas remains No. 3.
WSU (25-4, 15-1 Missouri Valley Conference) plays host to Evansville (14-15, 5-11) on Tuesday in its final regular-season home game.
The Top Twenty Five
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Gonzaga (59)
28-0
1618
1
2. Villanova (5)
26-2
1556
2
3. Kansas (1)
24-3
1503
3
4. Arizona
25-3
1356
5
5. UCLA
24-3
1316
6
6. Oregon
24-4
1297
7
7. Louisville
22-5
1267
8
8. North Carolina
23-5
1138
10
9. Baylor
22-5
1108
4
10. Duke
22-5
1014
12
11. Kentucky
22-5
943
13
12. West Virginia
21-6
908
9
13. Florida
22-5
822
15
14. Purdue
22-5
807
16
15. Cincinnati
24-3
733
18
16. Wisconsin
22-5
713
11
17. SMU
24-4
554
19
18. Virginia
18-8
427
14
19. Florida State
21-6
419
17
20. Saint Mary’s
24-3
375
22
21. Notre Dame
21-7
322
25
22. Butler
21-6
295
24
23. Creighton
22-5
178
20
24. Maryland
22-5
159
23
25. Wichita State
25-4
153
_
Others receiving votes: VCU 39, Northwestern 25, Iowa State 22, South Carolina 12, Southern Cal 10, Dayton 9, Middle Tennessee 8, Oklahoma State 7, Minnesota 5, Miami 2, Monmouth (N.J.) 2, Michigan 1, Vermont 1, Virginia Tech 1.
