Wichita State Shockers

February 18, 2017 3:23 PM

Shocker report: WSU 73, Northern Iowa 44

By Paul Suellentrop

psuellentrop@wichitaeagle.com

Saturday’s box

WICHITA ST. 73, N. IOWA 44

N. Iowa

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Carlson

36

1-15

0-0

3

3

3

3

Koch

19

4-6

1-2

3

0

4

9

Ashton

34

0-4

3-4

2

0

1

3

McCloud

25

1-2

2-5

2

1

4

4

Morgan

32

2-11

4-4

5

3

1

8

Haldeman

19

4-7

2-2

2

0

4

13

I.Brown

19

1-3

0-0

0

0

1

2

McDonnell

10

0-2

0-0

2

0

0

0

Dahl

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

de Souza

2

1-1

0-0

0

0

0

2

Friedman

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Rhodes

--

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

14-51

12-17

19

7

18

44

Percentages: FG .275, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Haldeman 3-5, Carlson 1-6, I.Brown 0-1, McDonnell 0-1, Ashton 0-2, Morgan 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 7 (10 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Koch). Turnovers: 7 (McCloud 2, Ashton, Haldeman, Koch, McDonnell, Morgan). Steals: 1 (McCloud). Technical Fouls: None.

Wichita St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Z.Brown

15

1-4

2-2

1

0

2

5

McDuffie

33

4-7

3-3

7

0

2

12

Morris

11

3-7

2-2

5

0

3

8

Frankamp

24

2-7

0-0

0

5

1

5

Shamet

28

4-9

2-2

3

4

2

14

Kelly

26

3-6

3-4

7

2

2

9

Willis

19

4-8

6-7

11

1

2

14

Smith

12

0-2

0-0

6

0

0

0

Reaves

11

0-0

2-2

0

0

0

2

Nurger

8

0-1

0-1

3

1

3

0

Keyser

5

0-0

0-0

0

0

1

0

Barney

2

1-1

0-0

0

0

0

2

Bush

2

1-1

0-0

1

0

0

2

Hamilton

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Simon

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Malone

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

23-53

20-23

44

13

18

73

Percentages: FG .434, FT .870. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Shamet 4-6, Z.Brown 1-3, McDuffie 1-3, Frankamp 1-4, Kelly 0-1, Smith 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 10 (10 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Frankamp, Nurger, Smith). Turnovers: 10 (McDuffie 2, Smith 2, Frankamp, Morris, Nurger, Reaves, Shamet, Simon). Steals: 4 (Bush, Frankamp, Willis, Z.Brown). Technical Fouls: None.

N. Iowa

26

18

44

Wichita St.

38

35

73

A—10,506 (10,506).

It all started inside

Northern Iowa saved its season from a disastrous 0-5 MVC start with defense.

While Wichita State’s offensive pace slowed as the game wore on, it did more to dent the Panthers defense than most teams.

WSU scored 73 points, most against the Panthers since Loyola scored 77 on Jan. 4, with a varied attack. It shot well in the first half — 46. 2 percent — before slipping to 40.7 in the second. It made 7 of 18 three-pointers. Perhaps most important, the Shockers made 20 of 23 foul shots and outscored UNI by eight at the line.

Drawing those fouls put UNI center Bennett Koch on the bench for much of the game. UNI tried to guard WSU’s Shaq Morris without double-teaming him early in the game and put Koch in a tough spot.

He played 19 minutes and was so valuable coach Ben Jacobson felt compelled to play him in the first half with three fouls. He picked up his fourth with 13:50 remaining in the game and UNI down by 12 points.

Two minutes later, with Koch on the bench, WSU led 52-34.

“They present a lot of challenges with their offense and they work hard to throw it inside,” Jacobson said. “You’ve got to pick and choose a little bit with when you double and how you double. If you’re not doubling, there’s a chance you’re going to get in foul trouble.”

Morris scored eight points in 11 minutes. Darral Willis scored 14 points in 19 minutes to help the Shockers outscore UNI 26-10 in the lane.

“He was taking advantage of his matchups,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said. “He looked very comfortable out there.”

Willis scored in double figures for the second time in his past seven games.

From the Association

Former Shockers Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet took their victory lap in Koch Arena on break from their NBA careers.

They sat in section 121 and talked on the ESPN2 broadcast for about four minutes during the first half. Former teammate Evan Wessel joined them for an introduction and ovation on the video board late in the first half.

“It was a surreal experience to come back and see the love from a different standpoint,” VanVleet said. “When you’re on the court, you’re kind of locked in and it’s just background noise. It was great.”

Former Shocker Cheese Johnson also attended the game. He got his scoreboard recognition early in the second half.

More threes from Shamet

Shocker freshman Landry Shamet went 4 for 6 from three-point range to extend his freshman record with a three in 18 straight games.

Shamet ranks third on WSU’s list and is nine from tying Baker’s record set in 2014-15. Baker also had a streak of 25 consecutive games with a three.

Worth noting

The Shockers reached the 25-win mark for the eighth straight season to extend an MVC record. Cincinnati won 25 or more in six seasons from 1957-63. … WSU tied the series at 28-all with its second straight win over UNI. That leaves Southern Illinois (48-47) and Bradley (71-70) as MVC teams with a series edge over the Shockers. WSU leads the series 8-6 at Koch Arena and Marshall is 12-10 vs. Jacobson. … WSU guard Conner Frankamp scored five points to break a streak of six games with 10 or more points He made a three-pointer in his 15th straight game.

Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop

Related content

Wichita State Shockers

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Marshall talks about Northern Iowa win and NCAA Tournament

View more video

Sports Videos