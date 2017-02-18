Shocker report: WSU 73, Northern Iowa 44

Saturday’s box
WICHITA ST. 73, N. IOWA 44
N. Iowa
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Carlson
36
1-15
0-0
3
3
3
3
Koch
19
4-6
1-2
3
0
4
9
Ashton
34
0-4
3-4
2
0
1
3
McCloud
25
1-2
2-5
2
1
4
4
Morgan
32
2-11
4-4
5
3
1
8
Haldeman
19
4-7
2-2
2
0
4
13
I.Brown
19
1-3
0-0
0
0
1
2
McDonnell
10
0-2
0-0
2
0
0
0
Dahl
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
de Souza
2
1-1
0-0
0
0
0
2
Friedman
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Rhodes
--
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
14-51
12-17
19
7
18
44
Percentages: FG .275, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Haldeman 3-5, Carlson 1-6, I.Brown 0-1, McDonnell 0-1, Ashton 0-2, Morgan 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 7 (10 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Koch). Turnovers: 7 (McCloud 2, Ashton, Haldeman, Koch, McDonnell, Morgan). Steals: 1 (McCloud). Technical Fouls: None.
Wichita St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Z.Brown
15
1-4
2-2
1
0
2
5
McDuffie
33
4-7
3-3
7
0
2
12
Morris
11
3-7
2-2
5
0
3
8
Frankamp
24
2-7
0-0
0
5
1
5
Shamet
28
4-9
2-2
3
4
2
14
Kelly
26
3-6
3-4
7
2
2
9
Willis
19
4-8
6-7
11
1
2
14
Smith
12
0-2
0-0
6
0
0
0
Reaves
11
0-0
2-2
0
0
0
2
Nurger
8
0-1
0-1
3
1
3
0
Keyser
5
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
Barney
2
1-1
0-0
0
0
0
2
Bush
2
1-1
0-0
1
0
0
2
Hamilton
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Simon
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Malone
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
23-53
20-23
44
13
18
73
Percentages: FG .434, FT .870. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Shamet 4-6, Z.Brown 1-3, McDuffie 1-3, Frankamp 1-4, Kelly 0-1, Smith 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 10 (10 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Frankamp, Nurger, Smith). Turnovers: 10 (McDuffie 2, Smith 2, Frankamp, Morris, Nurger, Reaves, Shamet, Simon). Steals: 4 (Bush, Frankamp, Willis, Z.Brown). Technical Fouls: None.
N. Iowa
26
18
—
44
Wichita St.
38
35
—
73
A—10,506 (10,506).
It all started inside
Northern Iowa saved its season from a disastrous 0-5 MVC start with defense.
While Wichita State’s offensive pace slowed as the game wore on, it did more to dent the Panthers defense than most teams.
WSU scored 73 points, most against the Panthers since Loyola scored 77 on Jan. 4, with a varied attack. It shot well in the first half — 46. 2 percent — before slipping to 40.7 in the second. It made 7 of 18 three-pointers. Perhaps most important, the Shockers made 20 of 23 foul shots and outscored UNI by eight at the line.
Drawing those fouls put UNI center Bennett Koch on the bench for much of the game. UNI tried to guard WSU’s Shaq Morris without double-teaming him early in the game and put Koch in a tough spot.
He played 19 minutes and was so valuable coach Ben Jacobson felt compelled to play him in the first half with three fouls. He picked up his fourth with 13:50 remaining in the game and UNI down by 12 points.
Two minutes later, with Koch on the bench, WSU led 52-34.
“They present a lot of challenges with their offense and they work hard to throw it inside,” Jacobson said. “You’ve got to pick and choose a little bit with when you double and how you double. If you’re not doubling, there’s a chance you’re going to get in foul trouble.”
Morris scored eight points in 11 minutes. Darral Willis scored 14 points in 19 minutes to help the Shockers outscore UNI 26-10 in the lane.
“He was taking advantage of his matchups,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said. “He looked very comfortable out there.”
Willis scored in double figures for the second time in his past seven games.
From the Association
Former Shockers Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet took their victory lap in Koch Arena on break from their NBA careers.
They sat in section 121 and talked on the ESPN2 broadcast for about four minutes during the first half. Former teammate Evan Wessel joined them for an introduction and ovation on the video board late in the first half.
“It was a surreal experience to come back and see the love from a different standpoint,” VanVleet said. “When you’re on the court, you’re kind of locked in and it’s just background noise. It was great.”
Former Shocker Cheese Johnson also attended the game. He got his scoreboard recognition early in the second half.
More threes from Shamet
Shocker freshman Landry Shamet went 4 for 6 from three-point range to extend his freshman record with a three in 18 straight games.
Shamet ranks third on WSU’s list and is nine from tying Baker’s record set in 2014-15. Baker also had a streak of 25 consecutive games with a three.
Worth noting
The Shockers reached the 25-win mark for the eighth straight season to extend an MVC record. Cincinnati won 25 or more in six seasons from 1957-63. … WSU tied the series at 28-all with its second straight win over UNI. That leaves Southern Illinois (48-47) and Bradley (71-70) as MVC teams with a series edge over the Shockers. WSU leads the series 8-6 at Koch Arena and Marshall is 12-10 vs. Jacobson. … WSU guard Conner Frankamp scored five points to break a streak of six games with 10 or more points He made a three-pointer in his 15th straight game.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Comments