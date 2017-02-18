WSU notes: Landry Shamet’s game travels well for a freshman

Wichita State guard Landry Shamet’s first tour of Missouri Valley Conference arenas is going so well nobody notices.
Shamet, who redshirted last season, is good at Koch Arena and even better on the road, an unusual split for a freshman. It’s hard to play well on the road if the point guard struggles and the Shockers need not worry about Shamet’s composure in hostile environments.
“I’ve been playing since I was 3,” he said. “It’s nothing different. It doesn’t matter how many people are watching. Just go and do what I do, whether it’s at home or on the road.”
In eight MVC road games, Shamet averages 15.1 points with a 3.33 assist-to-turnover ratio. He is shooting 56.5 percent from the field and 52.6 percent from three-point range.
In eight home games, Shamet averages 9.6 points and a 3.8 assist-to-turnover ratio. He made just under 50 percent of his shots, 42 percent from three-point range.
Of course, the Shockers routinely put up big numbers against Valley competition. They’ve scored 80 or more points in five of their Valley road games.
“I like going on the road,” Shamet said. “I like knowing everybody in the arena hates you.”
WSU coach Gregg Marshall has no reason to pay attention to home-road splits.
He’s happy when Shamet turns in a performance like he did at Southern Illinois on Wednesday — 13 points, six assists and one turnover. According to Kenpom.com, it was Shamet’s most efficient offensive performance since Nov. 20 against Maryland Eastern Shore.
“I just know that he’s got to be out there, whether it’s home or away,” Marshall said.
Time off for the Hall of Fame — WSU didn’t induct a new class into the Shocker Sports Hall of Fame this year, usually a winter event.
Director of athletics Darron Boatright said declining attendance at the dinner caused the department to take a look at weekend, which also consists of introductions at halftime of a men’s basketball game.
“We’re taking a year to reevaluate the entire event,” he said. “We want to make changes to better represent the accomplishments of the people honored.”
Last year’s inductees were volleyball player Emily Stockman and baseball player Conor Gillaspie.
Mercer move — Former Shocker Ria’n Holland found a good home at Mercer and is one of the top newcomers in the Southern Conference.
Holland, a junior guard, averaged 17.6 points, fourth in the conference, entering Saturday’s games. He made 67 of 176 three-pointers (38.1) percent and 8.37 percent of his foul shots.
Mercer was 12-15, 6-8 in conference play before Saturday.
Holland, from Fayetteville, N.C., played last season at Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College. He spent two seasons at WSU, redshirting in 2013-14 and playing in 27 games in 2014-15.
Worth noting — WSU signee Asbjorn Midtgaard recorded 12 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday’s game, a 76-65 win for the Horsholm 79ers over Stevnsgade. Midtgaard, from Denmark, averages 8.4 points and 7.0 rebounds. … WSU sophomore Yannik Emmert earned MVC golfer of the week honors after winning the PRO Compression Tournament in Rancho Sante Fe, Calif. Emmert shot a 203 to win his first tournament.
