Wichita State bullpen shuts down Utah Valley in opener

A one-run lead was all the Wichita State bullpen needed in a 4-3 win over Utah Valley to start the 2017 baseball season.
Starter Willie Schwanke left with a 4-3 lead after a few dicey middle innings, but that was enough for senior Landon Holifield, junior Ben Hecht and senior Reagan Biechler. They combined to strike out eight of the last nine Utah Valley batters.
“A day like today, experience matters,” pitching coach Mike Steele said. “You’re dealing with the nerves and all the juice that’s running through these guys. So I just went with the guys I trusted.”
Holifield froze all three batters he faced, striking out two looking with an off-speed cutter then coming back with a 91-mph fastball for a called third strike to end a perfect seventh.
It was the senior’s first outing for the Shockers after transferring from Abilene Christian a year ago. He didn’t see the mound last season as a transfer, so Friday’s effort was a welcomed return and went better than he expected.
“It’s definitely best-case scenario,” Holifield said. “It’s been a long two years waiting for me to get back out there. There was definitely some buildup and adrenaline there. It was good to get the first one out of the way.”
Hecht also struck out the side in the eighth, then Biechler struck out two in the ninth to get the save.
“Those guys threw the ball extremely well and pounded the zone, which is what you have to do in the seventh, eighth and ninth,” Shocker coach Todd Butler said.
Both Holifield and Hecht needed 13 pitches for their outings. Biechler finished the ninth in 10 pitches.
The preserved lead came thanks to a Wichita State offense that jumped ahead early. The Shockers scored a run in the second with three consecutive two-out singles in the second. Trey Vickers and Travis Young reached, then advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. Jordan Boyer fell behind in the count early and had to fight off several two-strike pitches before beating out the throw on a grounder to the left side of the infield that allowed both runners to score.
Utah Valley tied the game with runs in the third and fifth, but Wichita State responded with Greyson Jenista’s two-RBI double in the fifth to put the Shockers ahead for good.
Schwanke allowed a solo homer to start the sixth but finished the inning and left with the 4-3 lead to get the win. He struck out three, walked three and allowed three earned runs on six hits. The right-hander was perfect through two innings but allowed the leadoff batter on in each of the remaining four innings, forcing him to scramble out of jams each time.
“He pitched well, but he’s even better than that,” Butler said.
The rest of the night was dominated by Wichita State’s bullpen. All 11 of Utah Valley strikeouts came with either the game tied or the Shockers ahead by a run.
“You want to be in situations like that because there’s something to prove,” Holifield said. “You go out there, battle with the guy at the plate and get it done.”
Utah Valley starter Jackson Cofer lasted five innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out two batters.
Utah V.
Wichita St.
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Howell 2b
4
0
1
0
Jenista rf
4
0
2
2
Ptrsn 1b
3
0
0
0
Dugas lf
4
0
0
0
Willis dh
4
0
0
0
Bohm 3b
4
0
0
0
Ovrlnd cf-lf
4
1
2
1
Ritter dh
3
0
0
0
Moltzan rf
3
0
0
0
Troutwine c
3
0
0
0
Estrada ss
4
0
0
0
Vickers ss
3
1
1
0
Atkinson c
3
1
0
0
Young cf
3
2
2
0
Poulsen 3b
3
1
2
0
Boyer 2b
2
1
1
2
Berry lf
3
0
1
2
DeBckr 1b
2
0
0
0
Erlndsn cf
0
0
0
0
Totals
31
3
6
3
Totals
28
4
6
4
Utah Valley
001
011
000
—
3 6 1
Wichita St.
020
020
00x
—
4 6 0
E: Poulsen. DP: UV 1, WSU 1. LOB: UT 4, WSU 2. 2B: Poulsen, Berry, Jenista, Young. HR: Overlund. SB: Young.
Utah Valley
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Cofer L,0-1
5
6
4
4
2
2
Schultz
3
0
0
0
0
4
WSU
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Schwanke W,1-0
6
6
3
3
3
3
Holifield
1
0
0
0
0
3
Heicht
1
0
0
0
0
3
Biechler S,1
1
0
0
0
0
2
T: 2:52. A: 2862.
Utah Valley
at Wichita St.
- When: 2 p.m. Saturday
- Where: Eck Stadium
- Records: UVU 0-1, WSU 1-0
- Radio: 1330-AM, 98.7-FM
- Online: ESPN3.com
