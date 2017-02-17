PHOTOS: Wichita State wins their season opener 4-3 against Utah Valley

Wichita State reliever Reagan Biechler (9) gets a hug from catcher Gunnar Troutwine, left, after closing out the game against Utah Valley at Eck Stadium Friday. Three relievers came in to help the Shockers win their season opener 4-3. (Feb 17, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Travis Young slides into home to score against Utah Valley in the 2nd inning at Eck Stadium Friday. The Shockers won their season opener 4-3. (Feb 17, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Travis Young, right and Trey Vickers (17) celebrate after scoring against Utah Valley in the 2nd inning at Eck Stadium Friday. The Shockers won their season opener 4-3. (Feb 17, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Trey Vickers, center, and Travis Young, left, get congratulated after scoring against Utah Valley in the 2nd inning at Eck Stadium Friday. The Shockers won their season opener 4-3. (Feb 17, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State 3rd baseman Alec Bohm mishandles a grounder against Utah Valley in the 3rd inning at Eck Stadium Friday. The Shockers won their season opener 4-3. (Feb 17, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State 3rd baseman Alec Bohm makes a solo double play against Utah Valley in 3rd inning at Eck Stadium Friday. The Shockers won their season opener 4-3. (Feb 17, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Travis Young slides into home to score against Utah Valley in the 2nd inning at Eck Stadium Friday. The Shockers won their season opener 4-3. (Feb 17, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State starting pitcher Willie Schwanke smiles as he gets out of a difficult 6th inning against Utah Valley at Eck Stadium Friday. The Shockers won their season opener 4-3. (Feb 17, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's JordanBoyer (4) celebrates after scoring against Utah Valley in the 5th inning at Eck Stadium Friday. The Shockers won their season opener 4-3. (Feb 17, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Travis Young, right, gets congratulated after scoring against Utah Valey in the 5th inning at Eck Stadium Friday. The Shockers won their season opener 4-3. (Feb 17, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Jordan Boyer, center, gets congratulated after scoring in the 5th inning against Utah Valley at Eck Stadium Friday. The Shockers won their season opener 4-3. (Feb 17, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State first baseman Josh DeBacker fields a throw as they try and get Utah Valley's Alex Jackson out at first in the 5th inning at Eck Stadium Friday. The Shockers won their season opener 4-3. (Feb 17, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State coach Todd Butler watches as his team wins the season opener 4-3 against Utah Valley at Eck Stadium Friday. (Feb 17, 2017)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle