Millions pledged for Koch Arena expansion project

A renovation and expansion of Koch Arena at Wichita State University has garnered nearly three-quarters of the $12 million needed, according to a news release Thursday from the Wichita State University Foundation and WSU Athletics.
The project includes:
▪ Construction of a student center, a three-level complex with a study hall nearly twice as large as the existing one inside the arena. Other features will include a strength-and-conditioning center, training room and a student lounge. The 48,000-square-foot center will be built just south of Koch Arena.
▪ Renovation of coaches’ and administrative offices inside the arena. The offices for men’s and women’s basketball as well as volleyball will be expanded and updated. Offices for track and field, cross country and golf will be moved to the Student Center, nearly doubling space for offices in Koch Arena.
▪ Moving the Shocker retail store to a larger space in the arena and renovating and reconfiguring the Champions Club to improve the experience of those visiting the hospitality room.
Wichita-based Equity Bank recently pledged a contribution to bring the total to $8.8 million. A glass-enclosed walkway connecting the arena to the new Wichita State Athletics Student Center will be named the Equity Bank Walkway of Champions.
The project is one of the priorities of the WSU Foundation’s Shock the World campaign, a $250 million fundraising effort to advance WSU. The last major update of the facility occurred in 2003-04.
The WSU Foundation and WSU Athletics said in the release that they will continue their efforts to raise the remaining $3.2 million to fund the arena project, along with raising $2 million to complete a five-phase development plan for Eck Stadium.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
Comments