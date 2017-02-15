Wichita State Shockers

February 15, 2017 10:05 PM

Shocker report: WSU 87, SIU 68

By Paul Suellentrop

psuellentrop@wichitaeagle.com

Wednesday’s box score

WSU 87, S. ILLINOIS 68

Wichita St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Brown

15

1-5

0-0

2

0

3

3

McDuffie

34

5-6

2-2

9

1

1

13

Morris

22

6-11

0-0

7

0

2

12

Frankamp

30

5-9

0-0

1

2

1

14

Shamet

32

5-7

1-1

3

6

3

13

Kelly

23

2-6

3-4

9

3

0

7

Nurger

15

5-9

1-2

4

1

4

12

Reaves

10

1-1

0-0

0

0

0

2

Smith

10

2-3

0-0

2

1

1

5

Willis

5

2-4

0-0

2

0

2

4

Keyser

4

1-2

0-1

1

0

1

2

Totals

200

35-63

7-10

40

14

18

87

Percentages: FG .556, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-16, .625 (Frankamp 4-4, Shamet 2-4, Brown 1-2, McDuffie 1-2, Nurger 1-2, Smith 1-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 13 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Morris 2, Brown, Kelly). Turnovers: 13 (McDuffie 5, Kelly 3, Morris 2, Nurger, Reaves, Shamet). Steals: 4 (McDuffie 3, Frankamp). Technical Fouls: None.

S. Illinois

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Bol

37

4-10

2-2

7

0

2

10

O’Brien

28

7-14

0-0

8

0

4

14

Fletcher

27

3-6

2-4

0

0

3

8

Lloyd

29

2-9

5-5

1

0

2

9

Rodriguez

35

4-11

7-8

4

2

0

15

Vincent

25

1-8

2-2

2

2

0

5

Wiley

15

2-4

3-3

0

0

1

7

Stradnieks

4

0-0

0-0

1

0

1

0

Weiher

--

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

23-62

21-24

23

4

13

68

Percentages: FG .371, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 1-13, .077 (Vincent 1-5, Fletcher 0-1, O’Brien 0-2, Rodriguez 0-2, Lloyd 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 8 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Bol 4, Fletcher). Turnovers: 8 (O’Brien 3, Fletcher, Rodriguez, Stradnieks, Vincent, Wiley). Steals: 5 (Fletcher 2, Lloyd, Vincent, Wiley). Technical Fouls: None.

Wichita St.

37

50

87

S. Illinois

33

35

68

Tough place to play

Rob Kampman looked around SIU Arena during Wednesday’s morning practice. He shot a few baskets in a place that seemed familiar, yet very different.

Kampman played for Wichita State from 2001-05, an era in which Southern Illinois rarely lost at home. SIU Arena, before its 2010 renovation, wasn’t much on creature comforts, new paint or comfy seats.

“Tough place to play,” he said. “It was old, kind of reminded me of old Levitt Arena. Kind of nasty.”

SIU’s style of play added to the harsh environment. It played tough defense and dared officials to call fouls. The students sat close to the floor behind the baskets. SIU’s home-court edge produced streaks of 42 straight MVC wins and 33 overall before ending during the 2005-06 season.

“Most of the time, the memorable places are because of the crowd,” he said. “When they’re loud and on top of you.”

Kampman, who started 107 games and helped the Shockers reach the NIT three times, served as guest analyst for the Cox Kansas broadcast. WSU asked him on Friday to pinch-hit for Antoine Carr, who twice was unable to fill that role. Aubrey Sherrod and Paul Miller worked previous Cox Kansas road games alongside play-by-play voice Shane Dennis.

Kampman lives in Wichita and is a firefighter.

“I love watching basketball and analyzing it,” he said. “Shane’s good on his side, so he’ll do a good job of bringing me along.”

Marshall moves on for charity

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall moved to the final 16 of the Infiniti Coaches Charity Challenge and is in sixth place with four percent of the vote.

Purdue’s Matt Painter and Michigan’s John Beilein lead with 22 percent. Voting continues until Feb. 26 at espn.com/infiniti.

Marshall’s charity is Wichita Children’s Home.

Worth noting

WSU senior J.R. Simon, who sat out Sunday’s game at Loyola with a sprained left foot, suited up for Wednesday’s game.… WSU cut SIU’s series lead to 48-47 with its fourth straight win at SIU Arena, its longest streak of the series. … WSU guard Landry Shamet made a three-pointer in his 17th straight game to set a freshman record. Randy Burns (2001-02) made one in 16 games. … SIU sophomore Sean Lloyd is the nephew of Lewis Lloyd, the 1980 and 1981 MVC Player of the Year at Drake.

Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop

