Shocker report: WSU 81, Loyola 64

Sunday’s box
WICHITA ST. 81, LOYOLA 64
Wichita St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Brown
31
3-4
0-0
4
0
2
8
McDuffie
35
3-8
4-5
6
2
4
11
Morris
21
4-7
2-2
9
1
4
10
Frankamp
30
7-13
0-0
4
4
1
16
Shamet
32
5-9
5-6
7
7
3
16
Kelly
15
4-4
2-3
6
2
4
11
D.Smith
11
0-0
2-2
0
1
1
2
Nurger
11
0-2
2-2
2
1
1
2
Reaves
7
1-3
0-0
0
0
1
3
Willis
6
0-2
0-0
1
0
1
0
Keyser
1
1-1
0-0
0
0
0
2
Hamilton
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Bush
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
28-53
17-20
39
18
22
81
Percentages: FG .528, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Brown 2-3, Frankamp 2-4, Kelly 1-1, Reaves 1-1, Shamet 1-3, McDuffie 1-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 12 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Morris 2, Brown). Turnovers: 12 (Morris 4, Brown 3, McDuffie 2, Kelly, Nurger, Shamet). Steals: 4 (Kelly 2, D.Smith, McDuffie). Technical Fouls: None.
Loyola
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Kirby
12
1-1
0-1
1
1
2
2
Custer
32
6-16
6-6
2
3
0
19
Doyle
35
3-14
6-6
4
5
4
13
Richardson
26
1-4
1-2
1
1
5
4
Ingram
32
3-9
0-0
3
1
3
8
Jackson
26
6-9
3-3
3
0
3
15
Skokna
19
0-1
0-0
1
0
2
0
T.Smith
8
0-1
3-4
1
0
0
3
Satterwhite
7
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Granic
2
0-1
0-2
1
0
0
0
Lisha
1
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
20-58
19-24
17
11
19
64
Percentages: FG .345, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Ingram 2-5, Doyle 1-2, Richardson 1-2, Custer 1-7, Granic 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Lisha 0-1, Satterwhite 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 9 (18 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Doyle, Ingram). Turnovers: 9 (Custer 2, Ingram 2, Doyle, Jackson, Kirby, Richardson, Satterwhite). Steals: 8 (Custer 3, Doyle 3, Ingram, Jackson). Technical Fouls: None.
Wichita St.
40
41
—
81
Loyola
36
28
—
64
A—4,156 (4,486).
Ready to be ranked
Wichita State stood No. 26 in last week’s Associated Press poll, close and also far away.
No. 25 SMU received 107 points to WSU’s 38 with Southern Cal one back with 35.
No. 20 Saint Mary’s, No. 21 Maryland, No. 22 Butler and No. 24 Xavier all went 1-1 last week, which might boost the Shockers into the top 25. At worst, their eight-game win streak will move them closer to a return to the rankings for the first time since Feb. 5, 2016 at No. 25.
“If we’re in there, that’s a pat on the back for a young team,” WSU junior Rashard Kelly said. “If not, we’re still going to be hungry and working hard.”
Defense on Doyle
Loyola’s offense starts with senior guard Milton Doyle and the Shockers again took away most of his avenues to points.
Doyle scored 13 points on 3-of-14 shooting to continue a tough stretch against WSU. For his career, Doyle is 37 of 98 (37.7 percent) from the field and 6 of 26 from three-point range against the Shockers. He has 32 assists and 26 turnovers.
WSU junior Zach Brown spent most of the game guarding Doyle and added another strong defensive effort to his list.
“Brown plays because of his great defense,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said. “He’s been doing that to a lot of guys.”
Doyle went 2 for 8 in the second half and coach Porter Moser said his effectiveness dipped as the Ramblers stopped running their offense.
“Milt had five assists,” Moser said. “He’s got to have other people create shots for Milt like Milt creates for others.”
Worth noting
Wichita State senior J.R. Simon missed Sunday’s game after spraining his left foot during practice. Simon said he did not consider the injury serious. … The Shockers lead the series 27-9, 11-5 in Chicago and 4-0 in the Gentile Center. … Loyola team chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt received the MVC’s Spirit of the Valley Award during a second-half timeout. … Loyola’s four-game losing streak is its longest this season. … Kelly made all four of his shots and is 14 of 21 in seven games against Loyola. … The Shockers improved to 52-8 in MVC road games over the past seven seasons, a winning percentage (86.) that is higher than any other MVC member’s at home during that stretch.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
