February 12, 2017 7:19 PM

Shocker report: WSU 81, Loyola 64

By Paul Suellentrop

psuellentrop@wichitaeagle.com

Sunday’s box

WICHITA ST. 81, LOYOLA 64

Wichita St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Brown

31

3-4

0-0

4

0

2

8

McDuffie

35

3-8

4-5

6

2

4

11

Morris

21

4-7

2-2

9

1

4

10

Frankamp

30

7-13

0-0

4

4

1

16

Shamet

32

5-9

5-6

7

7

3

16

Kelly

15

4-4

2-3

6

2

4

11

D.Smith

11

0-0

2-2

0

1

1

2

Nurger

11

0-2

2-2

2

1

1

2

Reaves

7

1-3

0-0

0

0

1

3

Willis

6

0-2

0-0

1

0

1

0

Keyser

1

1-1

0-0

0

0

0

2

Hamilton

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Bush

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

28-53

17-20

39

18

22

81

Percentages: FG .528, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Brown 2-3, Frankamp 2-4, Kelly 1-1, Reaves 1-1, Shamet 1-3, McDuffie 1-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 12 (16 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Morris 2, Brown). Turnovers: 12 (Morris 4, Brown 3, McDuffie 2, Kelly, Nurger, Shamet). Steals: 4 (Kelly 2, D.Smith, McDuffie). Technical Fouls: None.

Loyola

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Kirby

12

1-1

0-1

1

1

2

2

Custer

32

6-16

6-6

2

3

0

19

Doyle

35

3-14

6-6

4

5

4

13

Richardson

26

1-4

1-2

1

1

5

4

Ingram

32

3-9

0-0

3

1

3

8

Jackson

26

6-9

3-3

3

0

3

15

Skokna

19

0-1

0-0

1

0

2

0

T.Smith

8

0-1

3-4

1

0

0

3

Satterwhite

7

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Granic

2

0-1

0-2

1

0

0

0

Lisha

1

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

20-58

19-24

17

11

19

64

Percentages: FG .345, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Ingram 2-5, Doyle 1-2, Richardson 1-2, Custer 1-7, Granic 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Lisha 0-1, Satterwhite 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 9 (18 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Doyle, Ingram). Turnovers: 9 (Custer 2, Ingram 2, Doyle, Jackson, Kirby, Richardson, Satterwhite). Steals: 8 (Custer 3, Doyle 3, Ingram, Jackson). Technical Fouls: None.

Wichita St.

40

41

81

Loyola

36

28

64

A—4,156 (4,486).

Ready to be ranked

Wichita State stood No. 26 in last week’s Associated Press poll, close and also far away.

No. 25 SMU received 107 points to WSU’s 38 with Southern Cal one back with 35.

No. 20 Saint Mary’s, No. 21 Maryland, No. 22 Butler and No. 24 Xavier all went 1-1 last week, which might boost the Shockers into the top 25. At worst, their eight-game win streak will move them closer to a return to the rankings for the first time since Feb. 5, 2016 at No. 25.

“If we’re in there, that’s a pat on the back for a young team,” WSU junior Rashard Kelly said. “If not, we’re still going to be hungry and working hard.”

Defense on Doyle

Loyola’s offense starts with senior guard Milton Doyle and the Shockers again took away most of his avenues to points.

Doyle scored 13 points on 3-of-14 shooting to continue a tough stretch against WSU. For his career, Doyle is 37 of 98 (37.7 percent) from the field and 6 of 26 from three-point range against the Shockers. He has 32 assists and 26 turnovers.

WSU junior Zach Brown spent most of the game guarding Doyle and added another strong defensive effort to his list.

“Brown plays because of his great defense,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said. “He’s been doing that to a lot of guys.”

Doyle went 2 for 8 in the second half and coach Porter Moser said his effectiveness dipped as the Ramblers stopped running their offense.

“Milt had five assists,” Moser said. “He’s got to have other people create shots for Milt like Milt creates for others.”

Worth noting

Wichita State senior J.R. Simon missed Sunday’s game after spraining his left foot during practice. Simon said he did not consider the injury serious. … The Shockers lead the series 27-9, 11-5 in Chicago and 4-0 in the Gentile Center. … Loyola team chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt received the MVC’s Spirit of the Valley Award during a second-half timeout. … Loyola’s four-game losing streak is its longest this season. … Kelly made all four of his shots and is 14 of 21 in seven games against Loyola. … The Shockers improved to 52-8 in MVC road games over the past seven seasons, a winning percentage (86.) that is higher than any other MVC member’s at home during that stretch.

Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop

