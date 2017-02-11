WSU softball sweeps four games on season-opening trip

Wichita State’s Paige Luellen and Macklin Hitz homered in a 7-3 win over UC Santa Barbara on Saturday in the Houston Hilton Plaza Invitational, then Hitz homered again as the Shockers beat Houston 5-2.
Luellen’s three-run home run gave the Shockers a 5-0 lead in the second inning. Hitz homered in the seventh against UCSB. Freshman Bailey Klitzke held the Gauchos to three runs and three hits over 5 1/3 innings.
Hitz had a solo homer in the top of the first against Houston. Katie Malone threw a complete game, allowing six hits and two unearned runs.
WSU opened the season with a 10-2 win over Wright State and a 6-1 win over the Gauchos on Friday.
