WSU notes: Quarters for men’s games, Jenni Brooks’ arm

Men’s college basketball remains the lone holdout to play in halves.
If that changes, some Missouri Valley Conference coaches are on board. The NBA divides its games into quarters, as do international leagues (and the Olympics) and the women’s college game.
According to Sports Illustrated’s Seth Davis, that issue is one that the NCAA and coaches will consider after this season.
“I really think the game ought to get more universal,” Indiana State coach Greg Lansing said. “I went to our women’s game (recently) and I like that. The coaches get some more situational basketball at the end of quarters and the start of quarters.”
Proponents like the potential to reduce free throws and fouls’ effect. In games with quarters, the team-foul counter resets after each break, potentially reducing the amount of times teams spend in the bonus parading to the foul line. The number of media timeouts may also be reduced.
Fans might like two more countdowns and two more chances for buzzer-beaters. Coaches gain more chances to draw up last-second plays.
Davis, writing in December, said that the changes did not significantly speed up the women’s game or reduce fouls when it adopted quarters in 2015-16.
Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall expressed no preference.
“Four quarters is one of the major things that should be coming next for us,” Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson said. “You get the end-of-quarter situations. You get to reset the fouls, which is more important. That makes us more like the rest of the game as its played.”
Loyola coach Porter Moser said he recently considered the issue while watching a women’s game and also supports a change, largely because team fouls return to zero at the end of each quarter.
“The other day we got into the bonus with 12, 13 minutes left to go in the half and that can really affect how you go the rest of the half,” he said.
On track for March — Shocker softball pitcher Jenni Brooks endured three surgeries, two in the past nine months, on her right arm.
She is optimistic that the final one fixed her issues and will allow her to pitch most of her senior season.
She had two surgeries for compartment syndrome, most recently in May. When she threw in the fall, her arm continued to bother her. Further examination led to surgery in November for thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition where blood vessels or nerves are compressed between the collarbone and rib.
“My arm was swelling, my fingers were swelling,” she said. “I had numbness all the way down my arm.”
In November, she had her first rib removed to relieve that pressure and soon started rehab.
“Since I recently started throwing, I don’t have any symptoms,” she said. “No numbness. No swelling.”
Brooks, a second-team All-MVC pick last season, aims to return to the circle, on a pitch count, in early March when WSU plays in the Texas Tech Invitational. That keeps her on track to pitch when MVC play starts on March 18 against Drake.
She is throwing underhand at 50-percent effort. On Tuesday, she plans to throw from the circle for the first time since last season’s NCAA regional.
Worth noting — WSU’s cross country teams were named All-Academic for 2016 by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The men’s team compiled a 3.14 grade-point average and the women at 3.53 during the fall semester. … Indiana State hired Wake Forest assistant Lindsay Allman as volleyball coach. Allman, from St. Louis, worked for three seasons as an assistant at Bradley.
