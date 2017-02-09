Wichita State Shockers

February 9, 2017 11:39 PM

Shocker report: WSU 80, Missouri State 62

By Paul Suellentrop

psuellentrop@wichitaeagle.com

Thursday’s box score

WICHITA ST. 80, MISSOURI ST. 62

Missouri St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Church

20

0-2

0-2

7

0

2

0

Johnson

24

4-11

3-4

5

1

4

11

Rhodes

16

2-7

0-0

0

2

0

5

Miller

34

3-12

2-4

2

3

1

9

Ruder

22

2-5

0-0

2

0

3

6

Kendrix

27

3-8

3-4

7

0

3

11

Kreklow

21

3-4

0-0

2

1

4

9

Dixon

14

0-1

2-4

2

1

2

2

Martin

13

2-3

3-6

4

1

2

7

McCullough

3

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Hill-Thomas

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Owens

2

0-0

0-0

2

0

0

0

Thompson

2

1-1

0-0

0

0

2

2

Totals

200

20-54

13-24

33

9

23

62

Percentages: FG .370, FT .542. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Kreklow 3-3, Ruder 2-3, Kendrix 2-4, Rhodes 1-2, Miller 1-6, Johnson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 20 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Church 5). Turnovers: 20 (Church 5, Kendrix 4, Johnson 3, Miller 2, Rhodes 2, Dixon, Kreklow, Martin, Ruder). Steals: 6 (Dixon 2, Johnson, Kendrix, Kreklow, Ruder). Technical Fouls: None.

Wichita St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Brown

26

3-7

5-6

1

2

2

12

McDuffie

25

0-3

1-2

3

5

3

1

Morris

19

5-8

3-3

4

1

1

13

Frankamp

24

2-5

4-4

1

2

0

10

Shamet

23

2-6

1-2

1

2

0

7

Smith

14

2-4

2-5

3

2

2

8

Willis

14

4-8

2-3

4

0

2

10

Nurger

13

4-5

0-0

2

2

1

10

Kelly

12

1-1

0-2

4

2

2

2

Reaves

11

1-2

2-2

2

1

1

5

Hamilton

5

1-3

0-2

3

0

1

2

Simon

4

0-0

0-0

0

0

2

0

Keyser

4

0-1

0-0

2

0

1

0

Bush

3

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Barney

2

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Malone

1

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

25-54

20-31

30

19

18

80

Percentages: FG .463, FT .645. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Nurger 2-2, Frankamp 2-4, Shamet 2-4, Smith 2-4, Reaves 1-1, Brown 1-4, Hamilton 0-1, McDuffie 0-1, Morris 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 11 (27 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Keyser, Nurger, Reaves). Turnovers: 11 (Smith 2, Willis 2, Brown, Hamilton, Kelly, Morris, Nurger, Shamet, Simon). Steals: 11 (Frankamp 4, Brown 3, Barney, McDuffie, Simon, Smith). Technical Fouls: None.

Missouri St.

21

41

62

Wichita St.

48

32

80

A—10,506 (10,506).

More minutes for Morris

Wichita State center Shaq Morris finished the game with one foul to continue a stretch of relatively foul-free play by the junior.

Without fouls limiting his playing time, Morris is engaged in an impressive stretch of production. He played 19 minutes, and could have played more, and scored 13 points on Thursday. He scored in double figures for the sixth time in the past seven games, a span in which he committed more than two fouls only once.

Is Morris getting a better whistle? It doesn’t always seem that way to WSU coach Gregg Marshall.

“I still don’t think he gets equal calls on either end, but that’s just me,” he said.

Frankamp on the other end

Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp let his defense overshadow his offense.

He recorded a career-high four steals, all in the first half and all in quick succession. The Shockers scored after each steal, nine points total, to extend their lead from 26-13 to 35-15.

“He’s got great hands,” Marshall said. “He was digging the ball out of the post better than I’ve ever seen him do it. It kind of reminded me of Fred VanVleet. He was getting in there, getting hands on a lot of balls.”

Worth noting

Wichita State received its Maui Invitational surfboard before the game to recognize its spot in next season’s field with VCU, California, host Chaminade, Notre Dame, Marquette, Michigan and LSU. The games take place Nov. 20-22 at Lahaina Civic Center. … The Shockers extended their series lead to 40-30, 25-6 in Wichita and 12-2 at Koch Arena. The past seven wins came by 16 or more points. … WSU forward Markis McDuffie, who made 11 of 13 shots against MSU in the two meetings last season, missed all three on Thursday. WSU center Rauno Nurger scored 10 points, his first game in double figures since he scored 12 at Evansville on Jan. 17.

Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop

Wichita State Shockers

