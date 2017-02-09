Shocker report: WSU 80, Missouri State 62

Thursday’s box score
WICHITA ST. 80, MISSOURI ST. 62
Missouri St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Church
20
0-2
0-2
7
0
2
0
Johnson
24
4-11
3-4
5
1
4
11
Rhodes
16
2-7
0-0
0
2
0
5
Miller
34
3-12
2-4
2
3
1
9
Ruder
22
2-5
0-0
2
0
3
6
Kendrix
27
3-8
3-4
7
0
3
11
Kreklow
21
3-4
0-0
2
1
4
9
Dixon
14
0-1
2-4
2
1
2
2
Martin
13
2-3
3-6
4
1
2
7
McCullough
3
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Hill-Thomas
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Owens
2
0-0
0-0
2
0
0
0
Thompson
2
1-1
0-0
0
0
2
2
Totals
200
20-54
13-24
33
9
23
62
Percentages: FG .370, FT .542. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Kreklow 3-3, Ruder 2-3, Kendrix 2-4, Rhodes 1-2, Miller 1-6, Johnson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 20 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Church 5). Turnovers: 20 (Church 5, Kendrix 4, Johnson 3, Miller 2, Rhodes 2, Dixon, Kreklow, Martin, Ruder). Steals: 6 (Dixon 2, Johnson, Kendrix, Kreklow, Ruder). Technical Fouls: None.
Wichita St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Brown
26
3-7
5-6
1
2
2
12
McDuffie
25
0-3
1-2
3
5
3
1
Morris
19
5-8
3-3
4
1
1
13
Frankamp
24
2-5
4-4
1
2
0
10
Shamet
23
2-6
1-2
1
2
0
7
Smith
14
2-4
2-5
3
2
2
8
Willis
14
4-8
2-3
4
0
2
10
Nurger
13
4-5
0-0
2
2
1
10
Kelly
12
1-1
0-2
4
2
2
2
Reaves
11
1-2
2-2
2
1
1
5
Hamilton
5
1-3
0-2
3
0
1
2
Simon
4
0-0
0-0
0
0
2
0
Keyser
4
0-1
0-0
2
0
1
0
Bush
3
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Barney
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Malone
1
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
25-54
20-31
30
19
18
80
Percentages: FG .463, FT .645. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Nurger 2-2, Frankamp 2-4, Shamet 2-4, Smith 2-4, Reaves 1-1, Brown 1-4, Hamilton 0-1, McDuffie 0-1, Morris 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 11 (27 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Keyser, Nurger, Reaves). Turnovers: 11 (Smith 2, Willis 2, Brown, Hamilton, Kelly, Morris, Nurger, Shamet, Simon). Steals: 11 (Frankamp 4, Brown 3, Barney, McDuffie, Simon, Smith). Technical Fouls: None.
Missouri St.
21
41
—
62
Wichita St.
48
32
—
80
A—10,506 (10,506).
More minutes for Morris
Wichita State center Shaq Morris finished the game with one foul to continue a stretch of relatively foul-free play by the junior.
Without fouls limiting his playing time, Morris is engaged in an impressive stretch of production. He played 19 minutes, and could have played more, and scored 13 points on Thursday. He scored in double figures for the sixth time in the past seven games, a span in which he committed more than two fouls only once.
Is Morris getting a better whistle? It doesn’t always seem that way to WSU coach Gregg Marshall.
“I still don’t think he gets equal calls on either end, but that’s just me,” he said.
Frankamp on the other end
Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp let his defense overshadow his offense.
He recorded a career-high four steals, all in the first half and all in quick succession. The Shockers scored after each steal, nine points total, to extend their lead from 26-13 to 35-15.
“He’s got great hands,” Marshall said. “He was digging the ball out of the post better than I’ve ever seen him do it. It kind of reminded me of Fred VanVleet. He was getting in there, getting hands on a lot of balls.”
Worth noting
Wichita State received its Maui Invitational surfboard before the game to recognize its spot in next season’s field with VCU, California, host Chaminade, Notre Dame, Marquette, Michigan and LSU. The games take place Nov. 20-22 at Lahaina Civic Center. … The Shockers extended their series lead to 40-30, 25-6 in Wichita and 12-2 at Koch Arena. The past seven wins came by 16 or more points. … WSU forward Markis McDuffie, who made 11 of 13 shots against MSU in the two meetings last season, missed all three on Thursday. WSU center Rauno Nurger scored 10 points, his first game in double figures since he scored 12 at Evansville on Jan. 17.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
