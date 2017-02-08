WSU notes: MVC moves track championships to Wichita State

Wichita State will hold the Missouri Valley Conference outdoor track and field championships this spring at Cessna Stadium, subbing for Missouri State’s spot in the rotation.
MSU withdrew as host on Monday, citing inadequate facilities and construction costs, according to a news release. Cessna Stadium will hold the event May 12-14.
MSU, according to the news release, lacked a javelin area and needed to update other throwing areas for a cost of around $600,000.
“In light of our university's recent budget challenges, we have to be realistic about how far we can go,” MSU director of athletics Kyle Moats said in a news release.
WSU hosted the meet in 2006 and 2012.
“I feel bad for Missouri State's student-athletes and coaches that they are not able to host, and at the same time, we always enjoy the opportunity to host conference championships at Wichita State,” WSU coach Steve Rainbolt said in a release.
Women’s basketball player off team — WSU announced that guard Marija Pacar is no longer a part of the team, at the discretion of the coaching staff.
Pacar will be allowed to complete her degree with the help of athletic department academic services, the news release said.
Pacar, a senior from Croatia, played in seven games this season.
Herzan honored — WSU men’s tennis player Miroslav Herzan earned MVC athlete of the week honors after winning his No. 1 singles and doubles matches against Creighton.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Comments