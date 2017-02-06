Wichita State’s Frankamp named MVC player of the week

Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp earned Missouri Valley Conference player of the week honors on Monday.
Frankamp, a junior, scored a career-high 18 points in Saturday’s win over first-place Illinois State. He scored 16 in Wednesday’s win at Drake. He made 12 of 20 shots, 8 of 14 from three-point range, in those two games. He also had seven assists and one turnover.
Frankamp is 40 of 79 from the field in MVC play and 27 of 55 (49.1 percent) from three-point range.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Comments