Shocker report: WSU 86, Illinois State 45

Saturday’s box
WICHITA ST. 86, ILLINOIS ST. 45
Illinois St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Hawkins
23
2-10
0-0
3
0
2
6
Wills
25
3-7
0-0
3
0
1
6
Fayne
18
4-6
1-2
1
0
4
9
Clayton
25
1-3
0-1
2
0
3
2
Lee
25
2-11
0-0
1
3
1
4
Evans
22
3-8
0-1
0
1
2
8
Williams
18
3-7
1-3
2
2
2
7
Ndiaye
21
0-2
0-0
8
0
2
0
Washington
8
0-0
0-0
0
0
3
0
Thompson
12
0-0
1-2
0
0
0
1
Hein
3
0-0
2-2
0
0
0
2
Totals
200
18-54
5-11
29
6
20
45
Percentages: FG .333, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Evans 2-6, hawkins 2-6, Clayton 0-1, Wills 0-2, Williams 0-2, Lee 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 19. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hein). Turnovers: 19 (Clayton 3, Williams 3, Hawkins 3, Wills 2, Lee 2, Evans 2, Washington 2, Thompson, Ndiaye). Steals: 4 (Evans, Williams, Wills, Fayne). Technical Fouls: Bench.
Wichita St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Brown
22
3-7
3-4
3
5
1
10
McDuffie
20
5-7
5-6
5
1
2
16
Morris
21
4-7
3-4
11
0
0
11
Shamet
23
3-7
0-0
0
2
0
7
Frankamp
28
6-10
2-2
0
4
0
18
Willis
12
3-4
0-0
2
0
2
6
Kelly
18
1-1
2-2
3
1
3
5
Nurger
14
1-2
0-0
0
0
3
2
Smith
14
0-2
1-2
2
1
3
1
Reaves
7
0-0
0-0
0
2
0
0
Keyser
6
2-2
2-2
1
0
0
6
Hamilton
4
1-1
0-0
1
0
1
2
Simon
4
1-1
0-0
1
1
0
2
Barney
2
0-1
0-0
0
0
1
0
Malone
2
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Bush
3
0-0
0-0
0
0
1
0
Totals
200
30-53
18-22
37
17
17
86
Percentages: FG .566, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Frankamp 4-6, Kelly 1-1, McDuffie 1-3, Brown 1-5, Shamet 1-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 11. Blocked Shots: 3 (Morris 2, Shamet). Turnovers: 11 (Kelly 3, Willis 2, Morris 2, McDuffie, Shamet, Nurger, Reaves). Steals: 10 (McDuffie 3, Frankamp 2, Morris 2, Bush, Willis, Brown). Technical Fouls: None.
Illinois St.
22
23
—
45
Wichita St.
35
51
—
86
A—10,506 (10,506).
New numbers game
Illinois State entered Saturday as the MVC’s top defense and one of the best in the nation, holding teams to 37.1 percent shooting and 61.6 points, both top 10 nationally.
Nobody else came close to denting the Redbirds as the Shockers did.
They set season highs for points (86), baskets (30) and shooting percentage (56.6) for Illinois State opponents. No other opponent shot better than 50 percent this season.
WSU’s offensive success — after shooting 34.9 percent in the first meeting — started with Conner Frankamp’s shooting and Shaq Morris’ scoring in the paint. The rest of the Shocker coalesced around them for a parade of good shots against Illinois State’s man and zone defenses.
“We didn’t do anything different,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said. “It’s just guys being more confident. Pass fakes. Getting into the gaps of the defense. We were getting layups, dunks. I thought our game plan was very good to attack the zone.
Surround sound
Marshall called a full — emphasis on full — timeout with 54 seconds to play and his team up by 44 points.
He happily let the roar of the crowd and the margin wash over the Redbirds for the duration of the timeout. The Shockers endured a similar situation in Redbird Arena in the Jan. 14 meeting, down 12 with 49 seconds to play when Illinois State called timeout.
Rivalries are built on such moments of gamesmanship.
Redbirds coach Dan Muller said he took no offense.
“If I take offense to something, I shouldn’t be down 40,” he said. “He can do whatever he wants. If you don’t want to get mad, don’t be down 40.”
Worth noting
Former Shocker P.J. Couisnard brought Houston Episcopal guard Jahari Long, class of 2020, on an unofficial visit. Couisnard, who played one season for Marshall, coaches AAU basketball in Houston, his hometown. … Marshall is sixth in voting in the second round of the Infiniti Coaches Charity Challenge with five percent of the vote. Purdue’s Matt Painter leads with 18 percent. Twenty-four coaches remain and voting continues until Feb. 12 at espn.com/infiniti. … WSU leads the series 42-40 and has won 11 of the past 15 meetings. The Redbirds, who had won three of the past four meetings, are 1-13 in Koch Arena. … WSU’s previous record margin against Illinois State was 20, a 70-50 win in 2004. Its largest Koch Arena margin was 19, a 66-47 win in 2014.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
