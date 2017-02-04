PHOTOS: Shockers humble league leader Illinois State with 41-point win

Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie fights for a rebound against Illinois State guard Tony Wills during the first half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State guard Daishon Smith is fouled by Illinois State forward Phil Fayne during the first half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris dunks the ball against Illinois State during the first half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet takes a shot against Illinois State forward Phil Fayne during the first half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State center Rauno Nurger fights for a rebound against Illinois State forward Phil Fayne during the first half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp takes a shot against Illinois State during the first half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris tries to block the shot of Illinois State forward Deontae Hawkins during the first half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet fights for a loose ball against Illinois State forward Phil Fayne during the first half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris fights for a rebound against Illinois State forward Deontae Hawkins during the first half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris dunks against Illinois State during the second half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie makes a move to the basket against Illinois State forward Phil Fayne during the second half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie fights for a rebound Illinois State guard Tony Wills against during the first half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State forward Zach Brown shoots against Illinois State guard DJ Clayton during the second half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris dunks against Illinois State during the second half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Illinois State head coach Dan Muller calls a timeout after Wichita State guard Landry Shamet hit a three pointer against during the second half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp shoots against Illinois State forward Deontae Hawkins during the second half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State guard C.J. Keyser gets playful on the bench after another Shocker three-pointer against Illinois State during the second half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie shoots against Illinois State forward Phil Fayne during the second half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State guard John Robert Simon takes a shot against Illinois State guard Matt Hein during the second half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie fights against Illinois State guard Madison Williams for a loose ball during the second half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
Illinois State forward Phil Fayne gets free for a dunk against Wichita State during the second half of their game Saturday at Koch Arena.
