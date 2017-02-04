Wichita State volleyball trains in the sand to save wear and tear

Sand and volleyball go together, even when no volleyballs are involved.
Three times a week, Wichita State players work for an hour in the sand at the Wichita Sports Forum. They run and jump, sometimes using medicine balls, through the conditioning sessions in preparation for spring practices.
Coach Chris Lamb, who grew up playing in sand in California, is sold on sand’s value as a training tool for all athletes. He’s moved his Fast Fours fund-raising tournaments on Tuesday nights to the sand courts. Other Shocker sports, including women’s basketball and tenniabbies, also train at the two-year-old facility on sand.
“It’s like running hills without the impact,” he said. “You get a better workout in less time.”
The Shockers value sand for its resistance and its cushion. Their backs, knees and ankles feel better after sand sessions.
“My body has felt so much better doing stuff on the sand rather than the hard court,” junior middle Abbie Lehman said.
Junior libero Hanna Shelton said she feels that her conditioning in the gym peaks quickly once a certain fitness level is reached.
“When you’re constantly in the sand, it doesn’t get easier,” she said. “It’s tough every single day and I’m like ‘Dang, I’ve got to work my butt off again.’ ”
The payoff comes in the gym with improved quickness and strength.
“Doing the sprints in the sand, you’re so much faster when you get (on the court),” Shelton said. “Jumping, it’s big-time.”
Spring season soon — The Shockers start spring volleyball practices on March 7.
▪ WSU will host its spring tournament on April 22 with Oklahoma and UMKC.
▪ Lamb said Jenny Whitledge, Regan Peare and Giorgia Civita are in various stages of rehab from their knee injuries. They won’t play volleyball this spring.
Whitledge, an outside hitter, missed all of last season after injuring her left leg in practice.
“She’s starting to run much better,” Lamb said.
Peare, a setter and outside hitter, missed most of the season after she dislocated her left knee during a match in September. Civita, a libero, also missed most of the season after injuring her right knee in September.
Back on track in Hutch — Hutchinson Community College guard Samajae Haynes-Jones, who signed with WSU’s basketball team in November, helped the Blue Dragons rebound from their first loss.
He scored 23 points, making 5 of 10 three-pointers, in Wednesday’s 101-71 win over Neosho. Entering Saturday’s game against Colby, Haynes-Jones was averaging 16.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He was shooting 47.5 percent from the field, 45 percent from three-point range.
A week ago, Coffeyville knocked off No. 6 Hutchinson 86-85.
Worth noting — Former Shocker Anton Grady was named British Basketball League player of the month for January. Grady, who plays for the Plymouth Raiders, averaged 21 points and 11.8 rebounds in four games. Former Shocker Nick Wiggins recently signed with the Orangeville A’s of the National Basketball League of Canada. Wiggins played in Macedonia earlier this winter. … Four discount ticket packages for the MVC Tournament in St. Louis are available with information at mvcsports.com.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Comments