Wichita State faces Illinois State with stakes high for MVC title, NCAA resume

5:01 Denise Neil explores the world of bourbon Pause

1:21 Harrison Ford visits Doo-Dah Diner

3:16 Officer Paul Cruz dispels a rumor about immigrants being pulled over indiscriminately

2:49 Rape survivor talks about her experience

2:09 One-night-only Final Friday show

1:07 Bruce Weber: 'We made good decisions' in upset of West Virginia

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

0:54 'Ice, Ice Baby' event draws crowd to art museum

1:57 District Marketplace opens to big crowds