January 31, 2017 3:35 PM

Wichita State picked fourth in preseason MVC baseball poll

By Paul Suellentrop

Wichita State is picked fourth, in a tie with Indiana State, in the Missouri Valley Conference baseball preseason poll.

WSU utility player Luke Ritter and third baseman Alec Bohm were named to the preseason All-MVC team. The Shockers went 21-37 last season, 9-12 in the MVC to finish in a tie for fifth.

Defending champion Dallas Baptist earned five of the eight first-place votes from MVC coaches and is the favorite. Southern Illinois received three first-place votes. In third is Missouri State.

WSU opens the season on Feb. 17 against Utah Valley at Eck Stadium.

MVC preseason baseball poll

1. Dallas Baptist (5 first-place votes) 59 points

2. Southern Illinois (3) 53

3. Missouri State 51

T4. Indiana State 36

T4. Wichita State 36

6. Bradley 25

7. Evansville 20

8. Illinois State 8

All-MVC

C — Matt Duce, Dallas Baptist

1B — Logan Blackfan, Southern Illinois

2B — Trey Hair, Evansville

3B — Jake Burger, Missouri State

SS — Camden Duzenack, Dallas Baptist

UT — Luke Ritter, Wichita State

OF — Spencer Gaa, Bradley

OF — Jameson Hannah, Dallas Baptist

OF — Austin Listi, Dallas Baptist

DH — Alec Bohm, Wichita State

SP —Michael Baird, Southern Illinois

SP — Chad Whitmer, Southern Illinois

RP — Seth Elledge, Dallas Baptist

RP — Bryan Young, Missouri State

