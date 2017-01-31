Wichita State picked fourth in preseason MVC baseball poll

Wichita State is picked fourth, in a tie with Indiana State, in the Missouri Valley Conference baseball preseason poll.
WSU utility player Luke Ritter and third baseman Alec Bohm were named to the preseason All-MVC team. The Shockers went 21-37 last season, 9-12 in the MVC to finish in a tie for fifth.
Defending champion Dallas Baptist earned five of the eight first-place votes from MVC coaches and is the favorite. Southern Illinois received three first-place votes. In third is Missouri State.
WSU opens the season on Feb. 17 against Utah Valley at Eck Stadium.
MVC preseason baseball poll
1. Dallas Baptist (5 first-place votes) 59 points
2. Southern Illinois (3) 53
3. Missouri State 51
T4. Indiana State 36
T4. Wichita State 36
6. Bradley 25
7. Evansville 20
8. Illinois State 8
All-MVC
C — Matt Duce, Dallas Baptist
1B — Logan Blackfan, Southern Illinois
2B — Trey Hair, Evansville
3B — Jake Burger, Missouri State
SS — Camden Duzenack, Dallas Baptist
UT — Luke Ritter, Wichita State
OF — Spencer Gaa, Bradley
OF — Jameson Hannah, Dallas Baptist
OF — Austin Listi, Dallas Baptist
DH — Alec Bohm, Wichita State
SP —Michael Baird, Southern Illinois
SP — Chad Whitmer, Southern Illinois
RP — Seth Elledge, Dallas Baptist
RP — Bryan Young, Missouri State
