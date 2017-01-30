Paul Miller takes his turn as Wichita State’s guest analyst on Cox 22

Paul Miller will revisit the site of one of his most memorable moments when he serves as a guest analyst on Cox 22 for Wednesday’s Wichita State game at Drake.
Miller, the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2006, is the second former Shocker to work with play-by-play voice Shane Dennis. Aubrey Sherrod filled that role for the Dec. 28 game at Indiana State.
As Sherrod did, Miller will make his TV debut. In the fall, athletic director Darron Boatright asked if he wanted to work all three road games. When Miller, who lives in Kansas City, decided work wouldn’t allow that schedule, Boatright decided to rotate the color spot among former Shockers.
“Hopefully, I don’t have any big gaffes,” Miller said. “I know basketball and I’ve watched the Shockers play. I know how (Gregg) Marshall coaches.”
WSU’s ability to remain strong after the departure of guards Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet impresses Miller.
“They’ve been a lot stronger inside than I thought they were going to be,” he said. “Marshall really has a program and a system. Then you’ve got to recruit well, and he does both of them well.”
Miller, a center from Jefferson City, Mo., played for WSU from 2001-06. He scored 1,317 points and ranks No. 19 on WSU’s career list. He earned honorable mention Associated Press All-America honors in 2006.
As a senior, he averaged 13.3 points and 6.6 rebounds to help the Shockers to the 2006 MVC title and NCAA Tournament. His tip-in with three seconds remaining at Drake gave WSU a 60-58 win and secured a share of the Valley title. The Shockers later won it outright at home against Illinois State.
“I remember (the tip) was awful close to a goal-tend,” he said. “It just kind of came off real nice for me.”
WSU will also have a guest analyst for its final Cox 22 broadcast of a road game on Feb. 15 at Southern Illinois.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
