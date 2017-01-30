There’s hope in Peoria despite Bradley’s struggles

Bradley announced a crowd of 6,001 for Sunday’s game against Wichita State at Carver Arena.
That crowd — second-largest of the season — shows the Shockers remain a draw even when unranked and that Braves fans are hanging on. Their team last played in the NCAA Tournament in 2006, last finished with a winning conference record in 2009 and hasn’t finished higher than fourth since 2001.
Bradley fans remain one of the most loyal in the MVC, despite few rewards. Sunday gave them 25-or-so solid minutes as the first evidence since mid-January that coach Brian Wardle’s second season is moving the program forward. The Braves (8-15, 3-7 MVC) equaled their MVC wins total from 2015 and 2016 already.
Against WSU, they led 25-20 at halftime after thoroughly frustrating the Shockers with aggressive, well-executed man to man defense. They forced 13 first-half turnovers. The Shockers didn’t pull away until the game’s final 10 minutes on their way to a 64-49 win.
“The first half was one of our better halves, a step forward for us,” Wardle said Sunday. “Toughness-wise, energy-wise (it) was one of our better halves. It was fun to watch. Fun to coach. And then we struggled to sustain that.”
Shocker coach Gregg Marshall agreed. In the previous three meetings with Wardle’s Bradley teams, the Shockers led 48-24, 44-21 and 51-29 at halftime.
“If Bradley plays as well as they played in the first 20 minutes, they’re on their way to getting really good again,” Marshall said.
Bradley starts three freshmen, which means Wardle brought in more talent in his second recruiting class. It should work that way.
However, it also means his first recruiting class is fading.
Of that group, only guard Antoine Pittman starts and two others play significant roles. That group appears to possess role players, not difference-makers. That’s not surprising since coaches are scrambling to recruit after changing jobs. It helps to get lucky and land a star.
If Bradley has future All-MVC talents, they are in the freshman class and their development in the weight room is critical. Freshman guard Darrell Brown leads Bradley in scoring (12.4 points). Freshman center Koch Bar averages 6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. Freshman guard Nate Kennell shoots 46.3 percent from three-point range.
Wardle has resisted the temptation to recruit many junior-college transfers. That approach didn’t work for previous Bradley coach Geno Ford, so Wardle has license to be patient and largely avoid the junior-college ranks.
Bradley signed two high school seniors in November and the roster doesn’t have a senior. This group, for the most part, is responsible for rebuilding Bradley and rewarding its long-suffering fans.
Fast breaks
▪ Drake’s women’s basketball team won the MVC showdown on Friday to establish itself as the favorite.
The Bulldogs, 9-0 in the Valley, won 88-79 at Northern Iowa in double overtime.
Drake ended UNI’s 11-game win streak and leads the 8-1 Panthers in the MVC standings. The teams meet again on Feb. 24 at the Knapp Center.
Former Kapaun Mount Carmel standout Sammie Bachrodt, a sophomore at Drake, is second in the MVC in three-point shooting, 34 of 83 (41 percent), and third in steals at 2.5 a game. She averages 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds.
▪ Southern Illinois coach Barry Hinson won his fifth straight game against Missouri State on Saturday and swept the regular-season series for a second consecutive time.
MSU fired Hinson in 2008.
SIU starter Sean Lloyd and reserve Leo Vincent, held out of Tuesday’s loss at WSU due to eligibility concerns, returned for the win over Missouri State.
“Our coaches and our student-athletes did absolutely nothing wrong,” SIU athletic director Tommy Bell told The Southern Illinoisan.
▪ Loyola’s Milton Doyle averaged 17 points, four rebounds and 3.5 assists in wins over Bradley and Indiana State to earn MVC player of the week honors. Illinois State’s Phil Fayne is the newcomer of the week.
▪ Northern Iowa is the first MVC team to start 0-5 and then win five in a row since Washburn in 1936. No team has won six in a row after an 0-5 start.
Trending up
Loyola (16-7, 6-4 MVC) is in third place in the MVC with wins in four of its past five games. The lone loss is a double-overtime decision at Northern Iowa. Loyola’s best MVC record in three seasons as a member is 8-10 with a sixth-place finish in 2014-15.
The Ramblers lead the MVC in shooting from the field (49.4 percent) and three-point range (43) in conference games.
Trending down
Missouri State (14-9) led Drake by nine points at home in the second half. It led at Southern Illinois by 11 early in the second half.
The Bears lost both in overtime, 72-71 to Drake and 85-84 to SIU. That drops the Bears to 5-5 in the MVC with Loyola visiting JQH Arena on Tuesday.
It gets worse for the Bears. After a trip to Evansville, they play at Wichita State. Visits by Northern Iowa and Illinois State follow. The Bears are still without starting guard Ronnie Rousseau, who took leave from the team for personal reasons in early January. They will need to play their best basketball over the next two weeks to stay in the upper division.
Get to know an MVC neighbor
Q: What happened to former Bradley player and coach Jim Les?
A: Bradley fired Les in 2011 after nine seasons and one NCAA Tournament. He moved to UC Davis, where the Aggies are 13-8 and in first place in the Big West this season.
He is 77-99 in six seasons with a Big West title in 2015. That season, he coached Tyler Les (his son) and Corey Hawkins, son of former Bradley star Hersey Hawkins.
One to watch
Northern Iowa (10-11, 5-5 MVC) at Illinois State (18-4, 10-0), 8 p.m. Wednesday (FSKC) — UNI’s five-game win streak gets its toughest test. The teams meet again on Feb. 25 at McLeod Center. The Panthers, with at date at Koch Arena on Feb. 18, can play a major role in deciding who wins the Valley title.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
