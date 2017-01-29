Shocker report: WSU 64, Bradley 49

Sunday’s box score
WICHITA ST. 64, BRADLEY 49
Wichita St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Z.Brown
15
1-3
0-0
1
0
2
2
McDuffie
36
2-7
5-6
14
2
2
9
Willis
17
2-6
0-0
5
1
2
4
Frankamp
36
6-10
0-1
6
3
0
15
Shamet
36
6-8
4-5
2
6
3
19
Nurger
19
2-4
2-2
3
1
2
6
Kelly
18
3-5
1-3
5
1
1
7
Morris
13
1-3
0-0
3
0
1
2
Smith
8
0-3
0-0
2
0
2
0
Keyser
2
0-2
0-0
1
0
2
0
Totals
200
23-51
12-17
42
14
17
64
Percentages: FG .451, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Shamet 3-5, Frankamp 3-6, Z.Brown 0-1, Keyser 0-1, Nurger 0-1, Smith 0-2, McDuffie 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 18 (17 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Morris, Shamet). Turnovers: 18 (Frankamp 3, McDuffie 3, Morris 3, Shamet 3, Willis 2, Kelly, Keyser, Nurger, Z.Brown). Steals: 8 (Frankamp 3, Kelly 3, McDuffie, Nurger). Technical Fouls: None.
Bradley
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Thomas
26
1-5
2-2
4
1
3
4
Bar
24
2-5
0-0
3
0
4
4
D.Brown
34
6-13
4-6
0
2
2
18
Kennell
25
3-5
0-0
5
1
2
6
Pittman
20
2-7
1-3
2
1
1
5
Hodgson
23
2-5
0-0
1
1
2
5
van Bree
22
1-8
0-0
2
1
4
2
McGlaston
21
2-8
0-0
8
0
1
5
Barker
5
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
0
Totals
200
19-56
7-11
26
7
19
49
Percentages: FG .339, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (D.Brown 2-5, Hodgson 1-3, McGlaston 1-4, Kennell 0-1, Pittman 0-1, Thomas 0-1, van Bree 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 13 (14 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (McGlaston, Thomas). Turnovers: 13 (D.Brown 4, Kennell 3, Hodgson 2, van Bree 2, McGlaston, Pittman). Steals: 11 (Hodgson 2, McGlaston 2, Thomas 2, van Bree 2, D.Brown, Kennell, Pittman). Technical Fouls: None.
Wichita St.
20
44
—
64
Bradley
25
24
—
49
A—6,001 (11,433).
Kelly on task
Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall called it Rashard Kelly’s best game of the season.
Kelly wanted no part of ranking the effort, which included seven points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal. When the Shockers needed to grab a loose ball or make a hustle play, Kelly seemed to grab every opportunity.
“It was a great team win, more than anything,” he said. “I just did the little things.”
Kelly played a lead role in WSU’s game-turning run in the second half. His steal and dunk to cut Bradley’s lead to 29-27. He passed to Landry Shamet for a three and a 34-29 lead, then later slipped a screen to take a pass from Markis McDuffie and dunked for a 36-32 lead.
“Loose balls, three steals,” Marshall said. “He was an aggressive ball-getter.”
WSU’s press suits Kelly’s skills and he harassed the Braves into bad possessions in the second half at the front of the press. Those turnovers helped change the tempo of the game in WSU’s favor.
“Pressing the offense is always a quick way to get some energy, run around and try to force bad possessions,” he said. “The whole first half … we were on our heels.”
It plays in Peoria
Bradley led WSU at the half for the first time since 2010 in a 75-73 win.
Since then, WSU won seven in a row in Peoria, its longest streak of road success.
Former Shocker coach Ralph Miller famously went 0-13 at Robertson Field House, Bradley’s on-campus home from 1949-82. Things didn’t get much better at Carver Arena until recently.
Marshall is 7-2 in the building and Bradley leads the series 20-14 in its downtown arena.
Sunday’s 15th consecutive win over Bradley ties WSU’s streak against Drake from 1979-85 for its longest against a Missouri Valley Conference opponent. The Shockers own double-digit win streaks against Missouri State (12), Drake (10), Loyola (10) and Indiana State (10).
Marshall matches Jayhawk history
Marshall improved to 126-46 in MVC games in 10 seasons.
His win total equals former Kansas coach Phog Allen, who coached 11 MVC seasons from 1907-28.
Oklahoma A&M’s Henry Iba leads the list with 187 MVC wins from 1934-57.
Marshall started his WSU career 4-20 in MVC games. Since then, WSU is 122-26.
Worth noting
WSU played without freshman guard Austin Reaves, who is out with a dislocated right shoulder, Without that fourth guard in the rotation, Shamet and Frankamp both played 36 minutes for their season highs. … McDuffie had 14 rebounds to top his previous career high by three. … WSU’s 64 points are its fewest in a win since a 56-50 win over UNLV in 2015-16. … WSU’s 18 turnovers were its most since it committed 21 at Seton Hall last season. … Bradley reserve center Alex Foster sat out the game with concussion-like symptoms. He averages 2.1 points.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
