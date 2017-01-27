Right shoulder injury resurfaces for Wichita State’s Austin Reaves

Wichita State guard Austin Reaves is unlikely to play in Sunday’s game at Bradley because of a right shoulder dislocation, coach Gregg Marshall said.
The injury, Marshall said, was not related to a fall Reaves took during Tuesday’s game against Southern Illinois at Koch Arena. Marshall declined to comment further.
“He has hurt his shoulder again,” Marshall said. “I would say he’s questionable (for Sunday). Very questionable.”
Reaves, a freshman from Newark, Ark., did not practice Thursday or Friday, Marshall said. His return will depend on his rehab progress.
Reaves’ right shoulder sidelined him twice previously this season.
He missed a game in late November after dislocating the shoulder against Michigan State. He returned eight days later to play at Colorado State. He also injured the shoulder during fall practices, limiting his practice for around a week.
Reaves had his right repaired late in his sophomore year in high school. The right shoulder dislocated for the first time during his sophomore season in high school when an opponent landed on him during a chase for a loose ball.
