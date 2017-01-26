Wichita State pitchers learn ‘Down is good’ as part of the daily routine

Wichita State’s Ben Hecht re-learned how to pitch by playing shortstop.
The Shockers are working with new pitching coach Mike Steele, who is introducing his language, his routines and his theories to a receptive group. Count Hecht, a junior transfer from Lincoln Land (Ill.) College, among those who enjoy Steele’s methods.
“Half the time when you spike a fastball in the dirt, he loves it,” Hecht said. “You’re supposed to feel what he’s trying to teach you. If you do what he’s teaching you and the pitch isn’t there, he doesn’t care.”
WSU begins its full-team practice sessions on Friday. Steele’s makeover of a pitching staff that ranked last in the Missouri Valley Conference in ERA (5.79) last season started in the fall and continued through the winter’s limited practice time.
Steele, who spent the past two seasons at Long Beach State and seven as an instructor and scout with the Pittsburgh Pirates, replaced Brent Kemnitz, who resigned in June after 38 seasons. Steele’s personality and emphasis on a calm mind reminds returners of many of Kemnitz’s tactics. Steele is also described as “part philosopher and part MMA fighter,” and his pitchers enjoy his enthusiasm and his emphasis on conditioning and health.
“He’ll come up behind you sometimes and wrestle with you if you’re not paying attention,” senior Willie Schwanke said. “A good way to put it is MMA fighter, because he doesn’t mess around with anything that’s non-competitive or aggressive.”
Hecht came to WSU with a pitching form that started with his arm almost straight over his shoulder. When he watched video from high school with Steele, he noticed that he threw with his arm extended more horizontally than vertically. Over the years, his arm crept up. He didn’t notice until Steele diagnosed the form as potentially harmful to his performance and health.
“His delivery was awful,” Steele said.
To fix it, Hecht returned to his roots as a position player. He threw more naturally, more from the side, after fielding a groundball. On the mound, his technique changed. Now Hecht is comfortable with his old, new, arm slot and notices improved accuracy and power.
“For my throwing program, everyone else was over there working on stuff and he was hitting me groundballs at shortstop,” Hecht said. “It wasn’t but a couple days of doing it and everything felt natural again. I was balanced. The small adjustment like that brought everything together.”
That is what Steele wants.
“Somewhere along the line, all these guys played a position,” he said. “We try to put them in positions to just go out and do some athletic, unobstructed throwing, where they’re not trying to do a pitching delivery or they’re not trying to do something somebody told them they needed to do to pitch. It shows me what an unobstructed view of their throwing motion should look like.”
Steele’s lessons start with “Down is good,” words written on the whiteboard in his office at Eck Stadium and in the brains of every Shocker pitcher. During some bullpen sessions, a string crosses the shinguards of the catcher to give pitchers the target.
“He says that every day,” Schwanke said. “Below that string … you won’t get hurt.”
Steele wants pitchers to throw low in the strike zone and produce groundballs. Last season, Steele said, WSU recorded 44 percent of its outs in play on groundballs.
“I don’t care what you do in your delivery — get the ball down,” Steele said. “Balls that are down, don’t go out of the ballpark. We need to shorten pitch counts. We need to shorten at-bats. We need to keep the defense ready to go. We need to pick the ball up off the turf. It all goes to ‘Down is good.’ ”
He wants the Shockers around 60-65 percent groundball outs. Pitchers who rely on movement and deception more than strikeouts need to be around 65 percent. Strikeout pitchers can get away with fewer groundballs.
“Keep the ball down and, for the most part, everything is good,” sophomore Connor Lungwitz said.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Key dates for Shocker baseball
Friday — Practice begins
Feb. 17 — Opener vs. Utah Valley at Eck Stadium
March 3 — Seven-game road trip starts at Louisiana Tech and continues at Oklahoma and at No. 4 LSU
March 24 — No. 25 Texas Tech visits Eck Stadium for a weekend series, followed by a trip to No 18 Oklahoma State on March 28
April 4 — MVC play begins against Southern Illinois at Eck Stadium
May 5 — Weekend series at defending MVC champion Dallas Baptist
