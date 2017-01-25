MVC softball coaches vote Wichita State behind Drake

9:07 WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about his team's 87-45 win over Southern Illinois Pause

5:46 Linda Hargrove takes over Wichita State women's basketball team

1:03 Train smashes into semi at crossing

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

3:48 ICT Restaurant Recipes - Chicken makhani

2:02 Sneak peek of new Sprouts Farmers Market

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

1:00 Closer look at the Citation Hemisphere

1:07 Bruce Weber: 'We made good decisions' in upset of West Virginia