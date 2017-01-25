Wichita State Shockers

January 25, 2017 11:18 AM

MVC softball coaches vote Wichita State behind Drake

By Paul Suellentrop

Defending champion Wichita State is picked second in the preseason poll of Missouri Valley Conference softball coaches.

The Shockers received three first-place votes and 88 points. Drake is first with six first-place votes and 92 points.

WSU third baseman Mackenzie Wright and designated player Macklin Hitz were selected to the All-MVC team.

Drake returns 2016 MVC Pitcher of the Year Nicole Newman. She joins teammates Taryn Pena at third and outfielder Kennedy Frank on the preseason All-MVC team.

The Shockers, 36-21 last season, open the season on Feb. 10 in Houston against Boston College.

MVC softball poll

1. Drake (six first-place votes) 92 points

2. Wichita State (3) 88

3. Southern Illinois 82

4. Northern Iowa (1) 68

5. Illinois State 54

6. Evansville 53

T7. Missouri State 34

Bradley 34

9. Indiana State 28

10. Loyola 14

Preseason All-MVC

1B — Shaye Harre, Southern Illinois

2B — Kassie Brown, Indiana State

3B — Taryn Pena, Drake

3B — Mackenzie Wright, Wichita State

SS — Riley Strandgard, Illinois State

C — Jordan de los Reyes, Illinois State

UT/P — Morgan Florey, Evansville

DP/UT — Macklin Hitz, Wichita State

OF — Kennedy Frank, Drake

OF — Erica Nagel, Loyola

OF — Kelly Kapp, Bradley

P — Nicole Newman, Drake

P — Brianna Jones, Southern Illinois

