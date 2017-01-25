MVC softball coaches vote Wichita State behind Drake

Defending champion Wichita State is picked second in the preseason poll of Missouri Valley Conference softball coaches.
The Shockers received three first-place votes and 88 points. Drake is first with six first-place votes and 92 points.
WSU third baseman Mackenzie Wright and designated player Macklin Hitz were selected to the All-MVC team.
Drake returns 2016 MVC Pitcher of the Year Nicole Newman. She joins teammates Taryn Pena at third and outfielder Kennedy Frank on the preseason All-MVC team.
The Shockers, 36-21 last season, open the season on Feb. 10 in Houston against Boston College.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
MVC softball poll
1. Drake (six first-place votes) 92 points
2. Wichita State (3) 88
3. Southern Illinois 82
4. Northern Iowa (1) 68
5. Illinois State 54
6. Evansville 53
T7. Missouri State 34
Bradley 34
9. Indiana State 28
10. Loyola 14
Preseason All-MVC
1B — Shaye Harre, Southern Illinois
2B — Kassie Brown, Indiana State
3B — Taryn Pena, Drake
3B — Mackenzie Wright, Wichita State
SS — Riley Strandgard, Illinois State
C — Jordan de los Reyes, Illinois State
UT/P — Morgan Florey, Evansville
DP/UT — Macklin Hitz, Wichita State
OF — Kennedy Frank, Drake
OF — Erica Nagel, Loyola
OF — Kelly Kapp, Bradley
P — Nicole Newman, Drake
P — Brianna Jones, Southern Illinois
Comments